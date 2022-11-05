Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Urging Rugby League World Cup Supporters To Celebrate Safely

Saturday, 5 November 2022, 1:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are urging those supporting their Rugby League World Cup teams to do so in a safe and respectful manner.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj says activity in South Auckland reached an unacceptable level this week when, following a tournament match played in the UK, the driver of a vehicle endangered the lives of a crowd of people in the Mangere town centre after an earlier assault.

“While there were no injuries in relation to this incident, we are lucky there were no fatalities.”

This weekend Police will have a visibly increased presence in and around town centres in the South Auckland, in a bid to keep exuberant supporters and the local community safe.

“Our staff have been working with the local Member of Parliament, local board, business association, and community leaders to appeal to fans to keep their celebrations peaceful and respectful of the whole community. The matches are being played on the other side of the world so the fan-fare activity is happening late at night and early hours here in New Zealand.

“We have been experiencing large volumes of vehicles and people gathering around South Auckland town centres prior to and after the games and some of the behaviour has been dangerous to themselves or others.”

Inspector Srhoj says Police have observed people unrestrained, bonnet surfing, and unsafe leaning out of moving vehicles. 

“We have seen some people waving large national flags so enthusiastically these have created hazards, particularly when they obscure people running and dancing on the road between moving vehicles. 

“Our concern is that continuing this kind of behaviour will end in a
serious injury or damage to property, and we know the community doesn’t want that.

“Police are also aware of complaints regarding excessively loud horns, and external speakers, often attached as unlawful modifications to vehicles.

“People have been woken up in middle of the night to excessive use of horns and excessively loud music from vehicle audio speakers, including speakers attached externally to vehicles as unlawful modifications. 

“This type of unlawful behaviour is having a significant impact of the wellbeing of local residents and businesses and it’s unacceptable.

“While Police want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable time supporting their teams on the other side of the world, Police are appealing to fans to consider the community, and behave peacefully, lawfully, and to be respectful towards others.”

© Scoop Media

