Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plenty Of Room For Savings – But Core Services Should Be Protected

Friday, 11 November 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is hopeful that Wayne Brown means what he says when he states he has picked a committee structure to find savings at Auckland Council, but is calling for assurances that cuts won’t be made to core services such as libraries.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman, Josh Van Veen, says:

“Very clearly there are major financial problems at Auckland Council. We were surprised to see Phil Goff’s finance chair selected by Mr Brown to be his deputy – interpreted by some as rewarding the very person who got the Council into the current mess.

“We are hearing three common themes in feedback from ratepayers. First, the Council has to take a good hard look at itself. Are all the departments, agencies, and armies of officials even necessary? It needs to get back to core services, even if that means closing departments or CCOs. We have already identified Panuku as an obvious choice to scrap. It is supposed to make money for the Council, but is instead a money drain.

“The second bottom line is to protect core services: Library books for kids, pool fees, and other core council services should be ring fenced. Too often Auckland Council’s officials have threatened core services to protect their own fat pay packets and strong-armed politicians from making meaningful savings.

“There are good things to like about the Mayor’s proposed committee structure, but it doesn’t appear to fit with the third piece of feedback we are hearing. Financial decisions should ultimately be made by elected officials – who are accountable to the public – not shared with unelected Māori Statutory Board members.

“Auckland Council needs more accountability, and we fear that delegating important decisions to committees with unelected members is a recipe for a democratic deficit when the tough decisions are required to be made.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Midterms, Adrian Orr And Taxing The Banks


It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...
More>>



 
 

Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>

Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>



National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 