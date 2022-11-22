Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

High Wind Alert For Auckland Harbour Bridge

Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi advises motorists that a high wind alert has been issued for the Auckland Harbour Bridge and lanes could close between 8pm and midnight tonight.

As such there will be no barrier shift today and the lane configuration will remain four in each direction.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Waka Kotahi is working closely with Metservice to monitor wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react if wind gusts exceed threshold levels.

The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds, close lanes or close the bridge if necessary.

High winds could cause delays or cancellations to public transport. To keep up to date, follow the AT Travel Alerts on Twitter.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead by checking the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before heading out.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users in advance for their patience and understanding.

