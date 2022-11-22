High Wind Alert For Auckland Harbour Bridge

Waka Kotahi advises motorists that a high wind alert has been issued for the Auckland Harbour Bridge and lanes could close between 8pm and midnight tonight.

As such there will be no barrier shift today and the lane configuration will remain four in each direction.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Waka Kotahi is working closely with Metservice to monitor wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react if wind gusts exceed threshold levels.

The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds, close lanes or close the bridge if necessary.

High winds could cause delays or cancellations to public transport. To keep up to date, follow the AT Travel Alerts on Twitter.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead by checking the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before heading out.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users in advance for their patience and understanding.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

