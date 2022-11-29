Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Timor-leste Recognises NZ Soldier's Contribution To Peace And Independence

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 7:16 pm
New Zealand Defence Force

A New Zealander who played a crucial role in bringing peace and independence to Timor-Leste has been recognised with one of that country’s highest honours.

Major General (Retired) Martyn Dunne CNZM QSO was awarded the Timor-Leste Medal of Merit (Timor-Leste Grau Por Meritu) at a ceremony in Manatuto, east of Dili, on Monday.

“I see this award as recognising all components of the Navy, Army and Air Force who participated in the substantial New Zealand Defence Force commitment to Timor-Leste over a considerable period of time,” Major General Dunne said.

“I hope that receiving this honour will continue to strengthen the close relationship that the

New Zealand Defence Forces forged with their Timorese counterparts and with the people of

Timor-Leste.”

Major General Dunne commanded the New Zealand forces in Timor-Leste during the UN Security Council-mandated International Force for East Timor (known as INTERFET) deployment that restored peace to the country in late 1999.

The Order of Timor-Leste is the umbrella for Timor-Leste’s highest honours, recognising significant contributions to national peace and stability.

The date of 28 November is commemorated each year in Timor-Leste as the Anniversary of the Proclamation of Independence from Indonesia, first made in 1975, at the beginning of the international and domestic struggle.

From 1999 to 2002, the NZDF deployed 5000 personnel to INTERFET and then to the UN Transitional Administration. It was New Zealand’s largest overseas military engagement since the Korean War.

Australians and Kiwis formed the bulk of the operational forces, with New Zealand securing the most dangerous South-West part of East Timor, and also commanding the international forces in the capital, Dili.

Major General Dunne had a 27-year career with the NZDF, including serving with the NZSAS. In 2000, he was made a Companion of the NZ Order of Merit (CNZM) for his role in East Timor and in 2019 was made a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order (QSO) for services to the State in his post-military career in heading a number of Government departments.

