Arrest Following Assault In Lambton Quay

01 December

Police have taken a 23-year-old man into custody following an assault on

Lambton Quay this evening, reported to Police just before 8pm.

The victim was transported to hospital in a serious condition with stab

wounds.

Police were able to respond swiftly and make an arrest after members of the

public immediately reported the incident.

We understand this incident is unsettling for the community and can reassure

the public that Police will respond and hold offenders accountable for their

actions.

The man is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Friday 2 December

charged with wounding with intent to injure.

