Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Govt Abandons Commitments, Opens Up Wetlands To Coal Mines

Friday, 9 December 2022, 6:04 am
Press Release: Forest And Bird

A Government freshwater announcement means wetlands will continue to be lost, including to coalmines, and will have wide-ranging impacts across the country, says Forest & Bird.

“Keeping our few remaining wetlands safe is vitally important in the midst of biodiversity and climate crises,” says Forest & Bird Freshwater Advocate Tom Kay. “This announcement does the opposite – it facilitates the destruction of our few remaining wetlands.”

Yesterday, Minister for the Environment David Parker announced changes to the Essential Freshwater 2020 regulations, removing protections that prevented further destruction of wetlands. The changes include special consenting pathways allowing for the destruction of wetlands by industries ranging from landfills and skifields to water storage and coal mines. There are very few industries that the consenting pathway does not allow for.

“It’s a small success that the coal mine pathway is limited to existing or expanding mines – which means new coal mines, like that proposed at Te Kuha, do not have a consenting pathway," says Mr Kay.

“But the pathways still allow expanding coal mines to destroy wetlands, including granting new thermal coal expansion consents until 2030. This means existing or extended thermal coal mines could continue destroying wetlands until 2065, and existing coking coal mines could continue destroying wetlands forever.

“That is hugely irresponsible and disappointing. The International Energy Agency has said that, for a safe climate, there can be no new or expanded coal mines from 2021. Destroying wetlands for coal mining has a double impact on our endangered wetland species.

"This announcement is all the more shocking as it comes as governments, including our own, are meeting in Montreal at the COP 15 biodiversity conference to address the accelerating pace of species loss and the dangers of ecosystem breakdown.

“The Government’s announcement says these changes will lead to ‘no net loss’ of wetlands. That is entirely incorrect. The effects management hierarchy allows for compensation and financial contributions, which effectively means developers can pay to destroy wetlands.”

Minister Parker’s claim that the activities face a high threshold before using the consenting pathways is also false. The “threshold” for skifields is so low that it is difficult to see how any commercial skifield would not be able to access the consenting pathways.

The changes also leave many coastal wetlands, including mangroves, lacking in protection by removing them from the National Environmental Standards for Freshwater (NES-F).

Mr Kay says some outdated regional plans do not give effect to the New Zealand Coastal Policy Statement or provide any protection for coastal wetlands.

"These wetlands are important and need this extra layer of protection. Coastal wetlands can store carbon up to 57 times faster than a tropical forest.

“In implementing these changes the Minister for the Environment has provided a green light to destroy critical ecosystems and carbon sinks. This makes a mockery of the government’s own Emissions Reductions Plan, National Adaptation Plan and Te Mana o Te Taiao – our national biodiversity strategy. This is a massive fail by the government.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The TVNZ/RNZ Merger Battles


When the baubles of office got handed out last time around, it is hard to understand why anyone picked Willie Jackson to be the ideal person to explain and defend the TVNZ/RNZ merger. For years and well before last Sunday’s fractious Q&A interview with Jack Tame, it has been obvious that Jackson’s skills as a communicator only range from “You like me, right?” to “Hey bro, why don’t you like me?”...
More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>





Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 