SH1 Dome Valley Chip Seal Works Fail To Meet Waka Kotahi Expectations

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says recent chip seal resealing work on State Highway 1, Dome Valley near Frogpool Farm fall short of expectations it has for work on its state highways and will need to be rectified.

Regional Manager Tāmaki Makaurau me Te Tai Tokerau – Maintenance & Operations, Jacqui Hori-Hoult says the priority now is to manage traffic to ensure it is safe for motorists to travel through before permanent repairs are carried out tomorrow (Monday 12 December).

“Severe thunderstorms in the area have meant that the remedial works to replace the chip seal site with asphalt will now take place on Monday. We will be doing what we can to minimise frustration and help people prepare by sharing information about what they can expect in advance of any works.

“Fulton Hogan will complete these urgent seal repairs after a new reseal on this heavily trafficked section of SH1 failed due to the new chip seal surface stripping after heavy overnight rain, exacerbated by warm weather on Saturday, causing the bitumen to bleed and chipseal stick to vehicle tyres” says Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

Simon Dyne, Chief Operating Officer Infrastructure at Fulton Hogan acknowledges and apologises for the current situation.

“We are working to ensure that we can get in and complete permanent repairs as soon as we are able and will be taking all compensation claims seriously.

“Fulton Hogan will continue with repair work on other sections of the road where some of the loose bitumen chip has been tracked onto adjacent road sections. All other planned general maintenance and repairs activities will also be taking place as scheduled” says Simon Dyne.

In the meantime, traffic management will remain in place at the site to help keep everyone safe and avoid further damage to vehicles and the road, until the permanent work is completed.

Waka Kotahi encourages anyone who has received damage to their vehicle as a result of this issue to lodge a compensation claim with Fulton Hogan for action. This can be done by emailing NorthlandHighwayCustomer@fultonhogan.com or phoning 09 4700 718.

© Scoop Media

