Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Areas Protected From Fishing In Northland Cause For Celebration

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 11:50 am
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Forest & Bird and Fish Forever are thrilled that three areas of the Northland coast will be protected as a result of an Environment Court decision released in November.

Two areas – around Mimiwhangata peninsula and between Maunganui Bay/Deepwater Cove and Oke Bay in the Bay of Islands – will be acknowledged as rāhui tapu and fishing will be prohibited.

The third area, around Rākaumangamanga/Cape Brett, will have a bottom trawling and purse seining ban.

A map of the areas is available from the Northland Regional Council here

“While the final details of the plan protections are still before the Court, it’s a cause for celebration,” says Dean Baigent-Mercer, Northland Conservation Manager for Forest & Bird, “Out of the huge Northland coastline, there will be some areas where life beneath the waves can recover from the impacts of fishing.”

“The newly protected areas will leave a positive legacy of recovery at the exact time when resilience is needed most from a changing climate and ocean.”

The final decision is expected in February 2023 and comes after Forest & Bird and Fish Forever worked with kaumātua of Ngāti Kuta and Te Uri o Hikihiki to appeal the Northland Regional Council’s Regional Plan for Northland, which did not include fishing controls.

The organisations and hapū used the precedents established in the Bay of Plenty by the Motiti Rohe Moana Trust’s case, which ruled that regional councils can protect significant native biodiversity in the sea out to 12 nautical miles.

Protection much needed after decades of overfishing

Overfishing of Northland’s east coast began in the 1960s and 70s. Commercial operations initially hammered down fish populations, which were unable to recover because of continued pressure from recreational fishers, who came in ever increasing numbers and with more sophisticated fishing boats and gear. Fish size, populations and diversity have withered.

In particular, harvest of large numbers of big snapper and crayfish has led to an explosion in kina populations, which graze kelp forests down to the rock, leaving underwater deserts.

“These kina barrens along Northland’s coastline have led to generations of people thinking a depleted sea and almost empty reefs are normal,” says Mr Baigent-Mercer.

The situation has been urgent for some time. Dr Roger Grace’s 2007 research along the Mimiwhangata coast, between Mōkau and Whananaki, revealed 1.74 legal-sized crayfish per hectare, compared with 800 legal-sized crayfish per hectare at Tāwharanui Marine Reserve.

About the new protected areas

Mimiwhangata is small peninsula between the Bay of Islands and Whāngārei that reaches towards the Poor Knights Islands. It’s surrounded by small islands, sandy beaches and rocky reefs that stretch out 4 km.

When life beneath the waves rebounds at Mimiwhangata, it is likely to be more diverse than around Goat Island near Leigh. The area is licked by subtropical currents that support species rarely found on the mainland coast, including foxfish, combfish and tropical surgeonfish.

Along with the bounce-back of crayfish and snapper, it is hoped rare species – such as ivory coral, red-lined bubble shell, callianassid shrimp, sharp-nosed puffer and sabretooth blenny – will become more common.

“The two rāhui tapu at Mimiwhangata and Rākaumangamanga will recover to become incredible places to snorkel or dive and see abundant fish life,” says Karen Field, spokesperson for Fish Forever.

“They will be two new areas with protection from fishing that people won’t need a boat to visit – of which there are only a handful across the country.

“That means many more people will be able to experience the wonder of flourishing marine life by simply snorkelling off the beach.

“Year-by-year we would expect to see the return of abundant parrotfish, black angelfish, red moki, koura, snapper, wrass, leatherjackets, red pigfish. And best of all they’ll just be hanging out living their lives unafraid of us being in the water with them.”

At the third new protected area, Rākaumangamanga/Cape Brett, there are great upwellings of nutrient-rich deep water into shallower coastal waters. This feeds a lively ecosystem of seabirds diving into ‘work ups’ of many species and sizes of fish. It has been an area targeted by purse-seine netting which encircles the mass of fish and birds and traps them to pull them onboard. This method, along with bottom trawling, will now be banned around Motukōkako Island and the end of the Rākaumangamanga/Cape Brett peninsula.

Images available of newly protected areas and species expected to now thrive are available on Dropbox. Photographers must be credited as per the file names.

Acknowledgement of years of effort and support

Forest & Bird and Fish Forever would like to thank all the mātauranga Māori and scientific experts, divers, economists, planners and lawyers who illustrated the problems and impacts of both recreational and commercial fishing in the Environment Court.

We acknowledge the many decades of marine biology research by the late Dr Roger Grace, Vince Kerr and Dr Vicky Froude beneath the waves and the foresight of Matua Houpeke Piripi of Ngātiwai who made a decree that formed the anchor stone for protection around Mimiwhangata and all the hapū and kaumatua who have worked to make this a reality.

We would also like to acknowledge the input of the late Jeroen Jongejans who presented evidence to the Court about the massive benefits to New Zealand tourism of having healthy undersea marine life for people to see when diving and snorkelling.

“The intricate knowledge of seasonal changes, fish breeding habitats, timing and changes kaumātua experienced through their lifetimes was invaluable and is a lesson to all,” says Mr Baigent-Mercer.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
More>>



 
 


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 