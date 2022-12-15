Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Environment Court Endorses Moana Rāhui Tapu Led By Ngā Hapu

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 11:54 am
Press Release: Forest And Bird

The late Puke Haika of Te Uri o Hikihiki stated a decade ago that if we don’t act now, moana life will be “lost and forgotten like the moa. People won’t know what was there before.”

The challenge to turn things around was taken up by kaumātua of Te Rawhiti and Te Uri o Hikihiki who have worked with community groups to secure a ten-year break from fishing in three areas and recently won an Environment Court case.

While final details are still before the Court, evidence that wove mātauranga Māori, western science, planning and economic considerations together has resulted in new rules within the Northland Regional Plan that will enable two rāhui tapu to be established.

A rāhui outlines a boundary. The tapu is the restrictions that are to be observed within that boundary. The two rāhui tapu areas will be:

  • Rākaumangamanga rāhui tapu extending 6 km2 from Maunganui Bay/Deep Water Cove to Oke Bay within the Bay of Islands
  • Mimiwhangata rāhui tapu will cover 46 km2 around the Mimiwhangata peninsula

There will be no fishing, recreational or commercial, allowed inside these areas. However, Ministry of Fisheries customary fishing rules will apply.

A ban on bottom trawling and purse seine netting will span from Maunganui Bay, around Motukōkako and Rākaumangamanga/Cape Brett to near Te Akau/Elliotts Beach, all out to 100m deep.

Ngāti Kuta kaumātua Matu Clendon says, “Decade after decade we saw the mauri of the moana literally disappear. Overfishing of the large koura and snapper, and a lot more besides, has meant the reefs are now an empty shell of bare rocks and kina compared to what they once were. We don’t want to pass this on to the next generation. We know recovery is possible when the fishing pressure is taken off. Our aim is to provide safety for the breeding grounds to recover, the seaweed forests and work-ups to come back, for the mauri o Tangaroa to return in these areas, as once was”.

Hepi Haika, a kaumātua of Te Uri o Hikihiki says, “It has been an intergenerational dream laid down by the late Houpeke Piripi to give the moana a real break around Mimiwhangata. The recovery of these very special areas will start as soon as we stop taking from them. We aspire to see Mimiwhangata return to former glory and year by year will become an impressive area full of life for snorkelling and diving."

Heavy commercial overfishing ran through the 1960s and 70s. Once fished down, the overfishing was sustained by recreational fishers who have come in greater numbers, particularly over summer during the fish breeding season, with more sophisticated fishing boats and gear.

In the 1990s Hopeke Piripi gathered together a taumata of kaumātua who held the mātauranga of the rohe moana of ngā hapū named "Te Au o Morunga" (the current on the horizon), tracing the whakapapa of their mātauranga back along the offshore currents of the Pacific to Hawaiki.

The outcome of the Environment Court case is the duty of care for significant biodiversity and to bring back an abundance of sea life that was proven to be severely impacted by fishing. This marks important changes for three important areas within the rohe moana of Ngāti Kuta and Te Uri o Hikihiki.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
More>>



 
 


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 