Ardie Savea Gets Behind One Good Kiwi To Support Aotearoa’s Rangatahi

Auckland, New Zealand: Ardie Savea, All Blacks loose forward and two-time winner of the All Blacks Player of the Year has joined another team, throwing his full support behind One Good Kiwi, a fresh and innovative technology platform that is giving $100,000 every month to charities.

Launched as part of Vodafone New Zealand’s change to One New Zealand in early 2023, One Good Kiwi, gives New Zealanders $100,000 each month and the power to decide which charity organisations they want it to go to by using the app to watch short videos to learn about each charity and use 10 allocated tokens as votes.

Partnering with One Good Kiwi to raise awareness of the platform - and all the charities that feature on it each month – is a no brainer according to the sports superstar, who is represented by Roc Nation Sports International. “Blessing charities who are doing amazing work in their communities is something I am passionate about. From my own personal experience growing up and not having that much materialistically, I’ve always promised myself that when I was in a position to give back, I would. So being in the position I am now, I feel in my heart that helping others is in my DNA,” he said.

“I’m stoked to be a part of the One Good Kiwi team as it gives me the opportunity to support and promote a heap of great New Zealanders who are all doing amazing mahi. And I think it’s awesome that new charities join the platform each month, it means that we get to share the love with more people.”

One Good Kiwi features charities that all share in the mission of enabling better outcomes for our rangatahi (young people), reflect the overall kaupapa, and have a diverse representation of communities and locations. Since launching One Good Kiwi at the end of September this year more than 150,000 tokens have been given away and One Good Kiwi users are in excess of 10,000 and growing.

“Our recent survey showed that 70% of New Zealanders couldn’t donate to charity due to financial concerns so it’s great to see that One Good Kiwi solving this. Giving everyday people a way to donate regardless of their personal financial situation and at the same time help incredible charities – it’s what One Good Kiwi set out to do,” says Jane King, One Good Kiwi, brand lead for One Good Kiwi at One New Zealand.

“Having Ardie on our team is a dream come true – we are excited about the year ahead and working together for the greater benefit of our rangatahi,” concludes King.

The ten charities featured on One Good Kiwi for December are;

Youthline – Supporting young people with 24/7 mental health support.

– Supporting young people with 24/7 mental health support. Billy Graham Youth Foundation – Supporting and championing young people through the sport of boxing.

– Supporting and championing young people through the sport of boxing. Code Club Aotearoa – Helping to give every Kiwi kid the opportunity to learn to code with the hopes of building a better future.

– Helping to give every Kiwi kid the opportunity to learn to code with the hopes of building a better future. Lifewise Aotearoa – Giving rangatahi a home, celebration and aroha this Christmas.

– Giving rangatahi a home, celebration and aroha this Christmas. Crescendo Trust – Using the power of music to help rangatahi to create positive future.

– Using the power of music to help rangatahi to create positive future. Recreate – Creating life changing experiences for young people with disabilities.

– Creating life changing experiences for young people with disabilities. South Seas Bubblegum – Supporting and increasing the capability of Māori and Pacific youth through learning experiences.

– Supporting and increasing the capability of Māori and Pacific youth through learning experiences. Kiwi Christmas Books – Collecting books to gift to Kiwi kids who would otherwise go without at Christmas.

– Collecting books to gift to Kiwi kids who would otherwise go without at Christmas. City Missions – Helping communities doing it tough across Aotearoa with food, gifts and social work this Christmas.

– Helping communities doing it tough across Aotearoa with food, gifts and social work this Christmas. Shift – Creating a future to help young people who identify as a women flourish in Aotearoa

For more information about how to get involved and do some good in your community, visit onegoodkiw.nz or search us up on the app store.

