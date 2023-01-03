Wellington And Porirua Buses To Use Saturday Timetables In January

Most Metlink buses in Wellington city and Porirua will use their Saturday timetables on weekdays from 4 to 27 January.

Routes 13, 28, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 12e, 30x and 31x will operate their normal weekday schedules during this period, while After Midnight services will also operate as normal on Saturday and Sunday mornings

Services on routes 81 and 84 between Eastbourne and Wellington are suspended until 29 January.

Routes 39 and 32x will also cease operation until 29 January, however, a shuttle will connect Island Bay and Houghton Bay at 10-minute intervals during weekday morning and evening peaks.

Metlink has reduced bus timetables in this way to give customers certainty. Because of the national bus driver shortage, and at a time when many of us, including drivers are taking leave, the reduced schedules will help operators meet demand and minimise unplanned cancellations.

All Metlink buses will run to a Sunday public holiday timetable on Monday 23 January when Wellington Anniversary Day is observed.

Before travelling, customers are advised to check timetables on the Metlink app or website (www.metlink.org.nz) or contact the Metlink call centre on 0800 801 700.

