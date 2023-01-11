Food Recall: Harmony Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Foreign Matter

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting The Neat Meat Company Ltd in its recall of Harmony brand Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages due to the possible presence of foreign matter.

“The affected sausages have a best before date of 20/01/2023 and could contain blue plastic,” NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle says.

“If you have bought any of these sausages, you should not consume them. Consumers should carefully check the best before date, throw out any affected product, and contact The Neat Meat Company Ltd for a full refund.”

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The recalled products are available nationwide from New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores.

The following products, with a best before date of 20/01/2023, are included in the recall:

Harmony brand Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages, 480g.

The products have not been exported and NZFS has not received any notifications of associated injury.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with The Neat Meat Company Ltd to understand how the contamination occurred and to prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

Up-to-date details of the recall are available on our food recall page, at Harmony brand Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages | NZ Government (mpi.govt.nz).

For more information contact New Zealand Food Safety’s media team on NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz or call 029 894 0328.

© Scoop Media

