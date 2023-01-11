Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Food Recall: Harmony Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Foreign Matter

Wednesday, 11 January 2023, 7:57 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting The Neat Meat Company Ltd in its recall of Harmony brand Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages due to the possible presence of foreign matter.

“The affected sausages have a best before date of 20/01/2023 and could contain blue plastic,” NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle says.

“If you have bought any of these sausages, you should not consume them. Consumers should carefully check the best before date, throw out any affected product, and contact The Neat Meat Company Ltd for a full refund.”

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The recalled products are available nationwide from New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores.

The following products, with a best before date of 20/01/2023, are included in the recall:

  1. Harmony brand Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages, 480g.

The products have not been exported and NZFS has not received any notifications of associated injury.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with The Neat Meat Company Ltd to understand how the contamination occurred and to prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

Up-to-date details of the recall are available on our food recall page, at Harmony brand Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages | NZ Government (mpi.govt.nz).

For more information contact New Zealand Food Safety’s media team on NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz or call 029 894 0328.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Fiji’s Journey Back To The Future


For wealthier New Zealanders and Australians, Fiji is just one option among many for their tourism resort experiences, poolside. Obviously, the country amounts to a lot more to the people who actually live there. It also happens to be the Pacific’s key diplomatic listening post, the home of the Pacific Islands Forum secretariat, a crucial hub for trade and transport among other Pacific islands, our largest Pacific trading partner, a major contributor to the UN’s global peacekeeping efforts, and the Pacific’s main advocate on climate change issues. Matters in Fiji matter...
More>>



 
 

Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>


ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 