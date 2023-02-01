Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taking To The Skies To Understand Wairarapa Aquifers

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 12:50 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

  • Over the next six to eight weeks, using a helicopter, Greater Wellington is scanning aquifers from the air.
  • An aquifer is layer of gravel or sand that holds or transport water below ground.
  • This electromagnetic scan will provide a more complete picture of the Ruamāhanga Valley’s complex geology and aquifers than we’ve ever had before.
  • The data will be used to help Greater Wellington, mana whenua and the community make better decisions about water.
  • After two years, a 3D aquifer map, related research, and any models we develop will be made available to everyone on the Greater Wellington website.
  • The technology has been used commercially since 2004 to map large aquifer systems in countries including Denmark, Netherlands, India, USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
  • Funding has been contributed by Greater Wellington, Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, Masterton, South Wairarapa and Carterton District Councils.
  • This joint project is being conducted with support from GNS Science and SkyTEM.

Greater Wellington took to the skies today to learn more about the Ruamāhanga Valley aquifers.

Attending today’s launch event, Greater Wellington Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor said “we’re scanning the area from the air to develop a richer understanding of the area’s complex geology.”

Previously, Greater Wellington has collected information about aquifers by drilling boreholes, which provides detailed information about a specific location to relatively shallow depths.

“It’s far more efficient to scan the area from the air as we can quickly cover a larger distance, to a greater depth and a far greater level of detail.”

Over a period of two years, the data collected during the survey will be stitched together to craft a 3D map of the valley’s aquifers, thickness of potential water bearing layers, and their relationship with surface water.

Groundwater is the water found in spaces between in soil, sand, and rock underground. It is stored in and moves through these aquifers.

Groundwater is vital for the Wairarapa region as eighty to ninety five percent of it is used for food and fibre production.

South Wairarapa District Council Chief Executive Harry Wilson said “with climate change research predicting rising average temperatures in Wairarapa, potentially leading to water shortages for Wairarapa, it makes sense to conduct such a detailed analysis of local aquifers.

“Better data means together we can make better decisions about how water is used – these are vital decisions that impact all of us.”

During summer when less rain falls, groundwater also directly contributes to freshwater ecosystems like rivers, lakes and wetlands.

Masterton District Council Chief Executive David Hopman said building a better understanding of groundwater is a key priority for Council.

“Insights about our aquifers and groundwater supply can be used to help support Masterton’s future water requirements, including maintaining the health of our lakes and wetlands which provide many biodiversity benefits and recreational opportunities, and have important cultural significance to our community.”

Agreeing with the sentiment, Carterton District Council Chief Executive Geoff Hamilton said it was brilliant to see the project get off the ground and looked forward to viewing the final maps.

“At 300m below the surface, we’re going to be able to see further beneath the ground than we ever have before.

It’s exciting to know that this information will help us better understand the water supply available to support the local community and our natural spaces.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 