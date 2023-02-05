Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

State Highway 6, Ross To Haast, To Remain Closed Overnight

Sunday, 5 February 2023, 7:53 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Heavy rain on the West Coast of the South Island will see State Highway stay closed tonight.

The route was closed between Ross and Haast shortly after three pm today. It also means travellers in Queenstown and Wanaka cannot drive through to the West Coast on State Highway 6.

Mark Pinner, Manager System Management Central South Island, says the heavy rain has brought down trees and slips along the route this afternoon.

“This includes a large slip at Lake Ianthe between Ross and Harihari. Our road crews have been working hard to clear debris all day and will continue through to nightfall. However, we are pulling them out tonight for safety reasons and with more heavy rain forecast.”

Mr Pinner says contractors will be back first thing in the morning to continue their work.

“We will reassess the highway’s status tomorrow. But until then, it remains closed.”

And Mr Pinner says drivers need to take care with more rain coming for Buller, Tasman, Westland, Nelson and Marlborough.

“If you’re in areas subject to weather warnings and weather watches, please check the road conditions before you head out. If you can, delay your travel until the worst of the weather passes. It’s much better to arrive late than not at all.”

It’s not just rain that will pose an issue for drivers. The Metservice has a strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country.

“If you’re in a large vehicle, towing a trailer, or riding a motorbike, strong winds can make driving and riding hazardous”, Mr Pinner says.

“If you’re going through Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, or heading to the McKenzie Basin or Central Otago, please be aware severe gales with gusts of up to 130 km/h are forecast.”

Drivers should be prepared for hazards. Bad weather, slips, and flooding can see State Highways closed at short notice. A further update will be made by midday tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 