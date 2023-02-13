Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Harbour Bridge Likely To Remain Closed All Day Monday

Monday, 13 February 2023, 5:06 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

12 February 

Waka Kotahi says the severe and unpredictable winds from Cyclone Gabrielle are likely to force the Auckland Harbour Bridge to remain closed overnight and all day tomorrow (Monday 13 February).

The bridge was closed at 3:30pm today with wind gusts on the bridge exceeding the threshold for safe use.

Waka Kotahi National Emergency Response Team spokesperson Mark Owen says with winds forecast to continue gusting at up to 130km/h or higher throughout the day on Monday it is highly unlikely the bridge will be re-opened to traffic.

“We are working closely with MetService and we are constantly monitoring wind speeds on the bridge. We will not compromise on safety and we will not open the bridge to traffic until is safe to do so. The winds from this cyclone are both severe and highly unpredictable, and driving on the bridge in these conditions is simply not safe. As soon as there is a sustained drop in the winds to safe levels we will re-open the bridge, but not before.

“On current forecasts people should expect that the bridge is likely to remain closed all day Monday. We’re advising against all non-essential travel, and those who must drive should factor in the bridge closure to their planning.

“The alternate route while the bridge remains closed is the Western Ring Route on State Highways 16 and 18. It’s important people also check on the latest conditions of the alternate route and other roads before heading out in these conditions, as sustained heavy rainfall is expected over Monday and Tuesday which could result in surface flooding.”

Before travelling, Waka Kotahi is urging everyone to check for the very latest weather conditions with MetService, and the latest road closures via the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner

High winds could also cause delays or cancellations to public transport. To keep up to date on public transport, follow the AT Travel Alerts on Twitter.

More information:

Auckland Emergency Management

Auckland Emergency Management | Auckland Emergency Management

Waka Kotahi Journey Planner

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

Facebook

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - Auckland | Facebook

Twitter

Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) / Twitter

Metservice

https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

AT Twitter Travel Alerts

Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) / Twitter

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We’re Facing Fewer, More Intense, Cyclones In Future


As Cyclone Gabrielle leaves its mark on New Zealand, there are still limits on what the scientific research can say definitively about how climate change will affect future cyclonic activity in the South Pacific. For the past decade or more, the research language has been couched in terms of medium to high probabilities. Paradoxically, fewer cyclones are being expected, but these are likely to be more intense in nature, and characterised by higher rainfall, greater wind speed and bigger storm surges... More>>


 
 

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>


PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 