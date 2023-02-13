Auckland Harbour Bridge Likely To Remain Closed All Day Monday

12 February

Waka Kotahi says the severe and unpredictable winds from Cyclone Gabrielle are likely to force the Auckland Harbour Bridge to remain closed overnight and all day tomorrow (Monday 13 February).

The bridge was closed at 3:30pm today with wind gusts on the bridge exceeding the threshold for safe use.

Waka Kotahi National Emergency Response Team spokesperson Mark Owen says with winds forecast to continue gusting at up to 130km/h or higher throughout the day on Monday it is highly unlikely the bridge will be re-opened to traffic.

“We are working closely with MetService and we are constantly monitoring wind speeds on the bridge. We will not compromise on safety and we will not open the bridge to traffic until is safe to do so. The winds from this cyclone are both severe and highly unpredictable, and driving on the bridge in these conditions is simply not safe. As soon as there is a sustained drop in the winds to safe levels we will re-open the bridge, but not before.

“On current forecasts people should expect that the bridge is likely to remain closed all day Monday. We’re advising against all non-essential travel, and those who must drive should factor in the bridge closure to their planning.

“The alternate route while the bridge remains closed is the Western Ring Route on State Highways 16 and 18. It’s important people also check on the latest conditions of the alternate route and other roads before heading out in these conditions, as sustained heavy rainfall is expected over Monday and Tuesday which could result in surface flooding.”

Before travelling, Waka Kotahi is urging everyone to check for the very latest weather conditions with MetService, and the latest road closures via the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner

High winds could also cause delays or cancellations to public transport. To keep up to date on public transport, follow the AT Travel Alerts on Twitter.

