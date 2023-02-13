Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional State Of Emergency Declared For Waikato

Monday, 13 February 2023, 8:24 pm
Press Release: Waikato Civil Defence Emergency Management

In response to the growing threat from Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, and other local declarations, a state of emergency has been declared for the Waikato Region.

Taupō District Councillor Anna Park is the Waikato’s Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) Joint Committee Chairperson. She says the decision to declare for the region is a pragmatic one and is not intended to alarm people.

“In fact, just the opposite. We want to reassure people we are taking the response seriously by throwing the weight of the region’s resources behind it.”

Councillor Park says coordinating the regional response allows the group controller to help prioritise the allocation of a number of resources, including emergency and contracted services, to the most impacted areas of the region.

“Given the severity of the cyclone, the growing number of local declarations, and the closeness to other heavily impacted areas such as Auckland and the Bay of Plenty, we felt this is the right next step.”

The decision follows two local states of emergency declared this afternoon for the Waikato District Council and Hauraki District Council. Thames-Coromandel District Council has also been in a state of emergency since the Auckland Anniversary weekend.

Declaring a state of emergency gives Civil Defence staff special powers to deal with the emergency, including the ability to evacuate residents at high risk of impact.

Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church says her council’s decision to declare was made with the safety of the public forefront of mind.

“With the worst of the weather due to hit overnight, we want to ensure that we are ready to respond taking whatever action necessary to keep our people safe.”

The decision was made based on modelling and a risk assessment which indicates several areas of high risk, including low lying areas near the Waikato River at Port Waikato.

However, Waikato District Council is urging residents not to wait for authorities to tell them when they need to evacuate, a sentiment echoed at the regional level.

“If there is surface flooding in your area and you see rising water, do not wait for official warnings. Head for higher ground and stay away from floodwater.” says Mayor Church.

“It is also important to remember to never try to walk, play, swim or drive in floodwater and, if someone’s life is in danger, call 111.”

Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams says the main areas of concern for his district are the coastal and low-lying areas. “By declaring, we are empowering our staff to be able to manage any situation that develops in a way that keeps our people safe and protects property from harm.”

“The district is already saturated and the rainfall being predicted will likely isolate our communities and cut off access to the Coromandel through Waihi,” says Mayor Adams. “Please avoid all travel, stay safe and have an evacuation plan ready.”

Civil Defence Group Controller Julian Snowball says the declaration of an emergency across the region does not mean they will be using legislative powers everywhere. “The region-wide declaration simply enables my team to effectively coordinate the significant responses already occurring in the north of our region.”

For other councils in the Waikato, the regional declaration does not automatically trigger a change to their current response arrangements.

“For the most part, most people in our region will not be impacted further by the regional state of emergency.”

He reminds people that the worst of Cyclone Gabrielle is to come tonight and to continue to heed the warnings coming from Civil Defence.

“As long as you’re not in immediate danger, then stay at home and bunker down. Bring in or secure any loose objects on your property, bring your pets inside if you can, and just look out for each other.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Waikato Civil Defence Emergency Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We’re Facing Fewer, More Intense, Cyclones In Future


As Cyclone Gabrielle leaves its mark on New Zealand, there are still limits on what the scientific research can say definitively about how climate change will affect future cyclonic activity in the South Pacific. For the past decade or more, the research language has been couched in terms of medium to high probabilities. Paradoxically, fewer cyclones are being expected, but these are likely to be more intense in nature, and characterised by higher rainfall, greater wind speed and bigger storm surges... More>>


 
 

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>


PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 