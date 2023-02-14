Northland Network Update

Northland remains largely isolated this evening due to multiple slips on SH1 and flooding on SH16 (in particular the lower part of Kaukapakapa, Helensville & West Coast Road) and SH14.

Flooding has also caused SH15 at Maungatapere, and SH12 at Taheke to close.

Crews have worked tirelessly to remove an overslip at SH12 Tokatoka today, which was a priority focus due to it being a critical corridor from Dargaville to the Brynderwyns.

There are a number of slips in the Dome Valley and the team are currently working to remove an overslip safely. Emergency vehicles are being escorted through as needed.

SH1 Brynderwyn to Waipu remains closed with a local detour in place for light vehicles. Tonight there is no detour in place for heavy vehicles however the priority remains to clear these roads so these detour routes can re-open as soon as possible.

Our teams will be removed from these sites overnight due to safety reasons, ready to respond to emergency situations if necessary.

The situation can change rapidly – ensure you check the latest weather conditions with MetService, and consult the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up to date information on road closures.

Journey Planner is updated 24/7 by Waka Kotahi traffic operations centres and is the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure that the latest updates are displayed.

For more information about slips, watch here.

