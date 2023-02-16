Post Cyclone Gabrielle Notice - Plan Before You Fly

Hawke’s Bay Airport urges all incoming passengers to arrange local travel before they fly.

Flights are operating into and out of Hawke’s Bay Airport but contacting friends and whanau will be difficult due to the instability of the cellular and internet networks and the lack of power (electricity) to recharge devices in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Deb Suisted, Operations Manager of Hawke’s Bay Airport wants to make sure everyone gets to their final destination safely.

“Some passengers have been unable to contact anyone from the airport which has caused distress. We are urging all passengers to confirm their onward travel plans in Hawke’s Bay before they step on the plane.”

“While some taxi companies are operating from the terminal wait times will vary, so pre booking a taxi or shuttle is also advised.”

The most up to date flight information and ground transportation numbers can be found on the Hawke’s Bay Airport website: www.hawkesbay-airport.co.nz.

