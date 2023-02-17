Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH1 Dome Valley To Re-open Tomorrow

Friday, 17 February 2023, 2:03 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

SH1 Dome Valley will reopen to all traffic at 8am tomorrow (Friday 17 February).

We’d like to thank everyone, especially freight, for their patience over the last few days as our crews have been working tirelessly to clear several slips.

Traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place, and we are urging motorists to drive to the conditions.

We are closely monitoring and carrying out regular inspections to ensure sure the road remains safe. Our geotechnical crews have been on-site carrying out initial assessments as more work will be required.

The road may close at short notice should conditions become unsafe. A section of wire rope will be removed where necessary to allow two lanes of traffic.

SH1 Brynderwyns

SH1 Brynderwyns remains closed. A local detour is in place for light vehicles via Cove Road / Mangawhai. Heavy vehicles can now use SH12/14 which was opened today.

SH15

SH15 is open but reduced to one lane in some areas due to multiple slips. Please drive to the conditions as the ground is still very wet and across the network there are multiple trees down.

Our focus at the moment is making sure roads are accessible for essential travel. You may see trees on the side of the road, we will be back to tidy these up and remove any further trees at risk.

© Scoop Media

