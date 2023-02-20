Off Peak Metlink Bus Trips Suspended During Union Meeting

Off peak bus passengers in Wellington City are advised that some off peak bus trips will be suspended from 9.30am to 2pm on Wednesday 22 February 2023.

Unionised members of Metlink bus operator NZ Bus, will be attending their annual union meeting on this day, affecting some routes in Wellington City, Lower Hutt, and Eastbourne.

Metlink bus routes in Kāpiti, Upper Hutt, Porirua and the Wairarapa are unaffected by the meeting.

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain said off peak bus passengers travelling on 22 February should “plan ahead or consider delaying their travel if possible.”

“Metlink fully supports union members attending this important meeting. While it takes place, we’d be grateful for our passengers’ patience and understanding.”

“We will be keeping in touch with our operator on the day and passengers will be kept updated on the day, including if services begin to resume early, through our website and app,” Ms Gain added.

