We’ve Got You, Hastings. NPDC Steps Up To Help Cyclone-battered East Coast District

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 12:34 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council


As the country gets to grips with the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, NPDC has joined a nationwide initiative to target help to the worst-hit districts.

Adopt a Community is a Tātou LGNZ (Local Government New Zealand) initiative for councils to support badly affected areas to get back on their feet by encouraging financial donations and adopting a city to help.

NPDC has been paired with Hastings District Council, which is still operating under a Hawke’s Bay-wide State of Emergency more than a week after the cyclone hit.

“Kiwis always come together in tough times, and I know Taranaki residents will step up and help Hastings residents rebuild after colossal cyclone Gabrielle which will take years,” said Mayor Neil Holdom.

“If Cyclone Gabrielle had tracked a few degrees off the course it took, Taranaki might have suffered the loss of life, homes and livelihoods, and we’d be asking for help. But we got off lightly, so now we need to roll up our sleeves and pitch in by making a financial donation to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust Fund 02-0700-0010824-002.”

Financial donations will help with fixing power, water, bridges networks.

Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust Fund was set up in 2020 by the region’s mayors and regional council chairperson when the area was hit by severe drought.

By donating directly, people can give knowing their donations will be spent on urgent support for those who need it most.


For more information or to make a donation visit Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust re-activated | Home | Hastings District Council (hastingsdc.govt.nz).

