New Fund Launched To Help Auckland’s Medium To Long Term Recovery After Recent Weather Catastrophes

The Auckland Foundation today announced the launch of a new Fund to raise the money needed to help Auckland rebuild its communities after the flooding that hit the region on January 27th and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Named The Auckland Together Fund, it is designed to support the medium to long-term recovery of Auckland communities and assist those most impacted by the recent disasters get back on their feet.

Auckland Foundation Chair Ian Short, says Auckland communities are facing significant trauma and will continue to deal with challenges for years to come.

“Auckland communities are being confronted by ongoing challenges such as business closures, housing challenges, infrastructure issues and mental health concerns.

“These challenges will be ongoing and continue to evolve for some time meaning funds will be needed for years, perhaps decades. Through Auckland Foundation’s existing framework we will get funds to where the greatest need is,” says Short.

Being led by the Auckland Foundation, and endorsed by the Mayor Wayne Brown and Auckland Council, all funds raised will be managed under the Auckland Foundation's established charitable trust framework.

Funds will be distributed by Auckland Foundation, working with an independent Steering Committee, to experienced front line organisations.

To ensure the long-term needs of the region are addressed in the most impactful way, the Fund will respond with a people-led and victim-informed focus.

Philanthropy Director of Auckland Foundation Tim Kay adds “We’ll work alongside Auckland’s communities to identify where the need is and determine how we can best meet that need.

“We envisage these needs will continue to change and develop as time goes on which makes it all the more important that we listen to communities and the organisations working amongst them to provide ongoing assistance.”

Auckland Foundation is asking for donations from the general public, corporates and major donors to help provide the vital funds needed to help and support affected Auckland communities.

Anyone can donate, every dollar received will make an impactful difference, however small or large.

For more information about the Auckland Together Fund and to donate, you can visit: www.aucklandfoundation.org.nz/aucklandtogetherfund or contact Tim Kay on tim@aucklandfoundation.org.nz.

Auckland Foundation is the community foundation for the Auckland region. Auckland Foundation has raised over $22M, distributed over $11M with a further $60M pledged to support Auckland communities in perpetuity.

