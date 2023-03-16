Northland Network Update

Our teams have been working hard across Northland after impacts caused by recent weather events. We’ve been making good progress and working alongside Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM), Northland Transport Alliance (NTA), and the Lifelines groups to ensure critical supply lines are maintained and people can move around safely.

Here are the latest updates on the state of our Northland highways:

SH1 Dome Valley

Significant over slips have been cleared, and temporary barriers installed to shift traffic away from under slips. The designs for permanent repairs are being finalised with materials enroute so you will start to see our teams on site in the next couple of weeks.

SH1 Brynderwyn Hills

We have seven major sites that require repair. We have cleared the road surface and installed temporary barriers to allow a single lane of northbound traffic while our teams are working. At any given time, seven teams are working throughout the site.

Easter will see an increase in vehicles travelling to and from Northland. To ensure our local road detours aren’t impacted by high volumes of holiday traffic, both northbound and southbound lanes will open from Friday 31 March in time for the Easter break.

Our team will then close the highway later in April so they can address the severe under and over slips. Further details regarding dates and duration for the final works are yet to be confirmed.



Detour routes for southbound traffic only: light vehicles use The Braigh, to Cove Rd, to Tara Rd, Kaiwaka Mangawhai Rd, return to SH1 at Kaiwaka. Heavy vehicles: use SH14 from Whangarei and SH12 (via Dargaville) to return to SH1 at Brynderwyn.

SH12 Dargaville to Brynderwyn

Open.



SH14 Dargaville to Whangarei

Open. Two bridges have temporary speed limits to minimise the effects of extra loading.

SH15 Titoki

Open but reduced to one lane near Tokiri Road due to an underslip.

SH16 Kaukapakapa to Waimauku

Open with temporary speed limits in place at Jordan Road and Omeru Falls.

HPMV

High Productivity Motor Vehicles (HPMV) can access Northland in both directions, northbound via SH1 Brynderwyn and southbound on SH12 and SH14 via Dargaville. We send our thanks to the freight industry for your patience during this time.

We ask all drivers to please drive to the conditions, adhere to the temporary speed limits and be kind to our people working to restore our state highways.

This information is accurate at the time of release and is subject to change due to weather conditions.

© Scoop Media

