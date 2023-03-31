Transport Choices Construction Underway In Auckland

Construction is now underway on the first Transport Choices project in Auckland, with work kicking off earlier this week on Hendry Avenue to close a one-kilometre gap on the existing Southwestern cycleway connecting Puketāpapa to the Auckland city centre, New Lynn, and Onehunga through to Māngere via the recently opened Ngā Hau Māngere.

“It’s exciting to see the first Auckland Transport Choices project with shovels in the ground. While one kilometre of cycleway seems small scale, this work will complete a vital cycling route that connects to a range of places around this community, and allow people to make safer, more affordable trips around their city,” says Waka Kotahi National Manager Multimodal Integration Deborah Hume.

“This is what Transport Choices is all about - demonstrating what’s possible for communities across Aotearoa New Zealand, by quickly providing people with more transport options, and making it easier to travel in ways that are good for all of us and our environment.

“Government is providing $350m to 46 councils across the motu for this important work, and Waka Kotahi is working closely with each council to support planning and delivery for these projects, scheduled to all be completed by June 2024,” Ms Hume says.

Construction in Auckland follows on from completion of the first Transport Choices project in Timaru, the installation of a MyWay parklet, which is already proving to be a hit with customers.

Auckland Transport spokesperson Stacey van der Putten, Executive GM Safety says it’s great to see things moving so quickly following community consultation in November 2022.

“Funding for our Transport Choices projects in Auckland was announced in December 2022 and we’re already seeing things hit the ground running. These works will improve safety on Hendry Avenue by making the Southwestern Cycleway clearer for cyclists with green road markings and encouraging lower speeds by installing raised crossings and speed bumps. Lower speeds will make Hendry Avenue safer for everyone, whether they are driving, walking, running, or cycling.”

Works are expected to take around three months, with completion scheduled for July 2023.

