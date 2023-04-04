Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

West Melton’s New Traffic Signals Officially Celebrated Today

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:42 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

West Melton, west of Christchurch, has had its new traffic signals switched on after nine months’ extensive construction work.

The town’s first set of traffic signals are at the Weedons Ross Road/SH73 intersection, at the start of the route to the West Coast via Arthur’s Pass, in the middle of the fast-expanding town, just a stone’s throw from the primary school.

Chair of the West Melton Residents Association Tim Schurr said the project’s completion was huge for road safety. “You’ve fixed our town,” he said at today’s celebration.

The project marks the start of safer journeys through and around the Canterbury township and the completion of the 11th project in the Government’s NZ Upgrade Programme (NZUP).

James Caygill, Director Regional Relationships for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, joined the Mayor of Selwyn District Sam Broughton as well as Council and community representatives and contracting company Fulton Hogan to celebrate the project’s completion, including a performance from West Melton School’s Kapa Haka group this afternoon.

The people who organised the petition to have the intersection made safer with traffic signals were also present, Pru and Ken Bowman.

West Melton school students Sophie Neville, Clark Emmanuel and Finn Sorenson, all aged 12, (left to right below) together with Mayor Sam Broughton and James Caygill, of Waka Kotahi, checked out the pedestrian crossing phases of the new signals which make it safer to get across SH73 on foot or by bike, scooter or walker.

West Melton’s new traffic signals officially celebrated today

West Melton, west of Christchurch, has had its new traffic signals switched on after nine months’ extensive construction work.

The town’s first set of traffic signals are at the Weedons Ross Road/SH73 intersection, at the start of the route to the West Coast via Arthur’s Pass, in the middle of the fast-expanding town, just a stone’s throw from the primary school.

Chair of the West Melton Residents Association Tim Schurr said the project’s completion was huge for road safety. “You’ve fixed our town,” he said at today’s celebration.

The project marks the start of safer journeys through and around the Canterbury township and the completion of the 11th project in the Government’s NZ Upgrade Programme (NZUP).

James Caygill, Director Regional Relationships for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, joined the Mayor of Selwyn District Sam Broughton as well as Council and community representatives and contracting company Fulton Hogan to celebrate the project’s completion, including a performance from West Melton School’s Kapa Haka group this afternoon.

The people who organised the petition to have the intersection made safer with traffic signals were also present, Pru and Ken Bowman.

West Melton school students Sophie Neville, Clark Emmanuel and Finn Sorenson, all aged 12, (left to right below) together with Mayor Sam Broughton and James Caygill, of Waka Kotahi, checked out the pedestrian crossing phases of the new signals which make it safer to get across SH73 on foot or by bike, scooter or walker.

“Previously it felt dangerous for school students crossing this increasingly busy state highway,” says Mr Caygill. “Now we hope more students will choose to walk, scoot or bike to school, knowing they can do so more safely with the pedestrian cross signal.”

But wait, there is more…

As well as traffic lights, the project also required Fulton Hogan to build a new cul-de-sac on West Melton Road, a link road and roundabout connecting Weedons Ross and West Melton Roads, make changes to stockwater races, and build safe shared paths, for walkers and cyclists.

NZUP

The $8.7 billion NZ Upgrade Programme aims to provide growing communities with better, safer transport choices. Including the West Melton intersection, there are now 11 projects completed nationally, with $2.5 billion worth of projects under construction.

Other Canterbury rural town centres also benefiting from intersection safety upgrades are Ashburton’s Walnut Ave/ SH1, completed late last year, and SH1 through Tinwald, now out to tender.

Landscaping for the SH73 project will be completed this winter.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>


Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 