Fire And Emergency Respoding To Tornado In Paraparaumu
Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 8:18 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is responding to calls for assistance
following a tornado in Paraparaumu this morning.
The
first calls were made about 5.30am on Tuesday. At least four
properties have been damaged with roofs blown off or lifted,
while one house was lifted off its piles.
Power lines
are also down, while several trees have been blown over and
fences destroyed.
The tornado was reported to have
first hit in Nikau Valley, before making its way out to
sea.
Fire and Emergency crews are working with
residents to make their homes safe, including providing
salvage sheets to cover their roofs.
If residents need
urgent emergency assistance, they are urged to call 111 and
ask for Fire and Emergency. If they do not need urgent
assistance, then Fire and Emergency asks residents to
contact Kāpiti Coast District
Council.
