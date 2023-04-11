Fire And Emergency Respoding To Tornado In Paraparaumu

Fire and Emergency is responding to calls for assistance following a tornado in Paraparaumu this morning.

The first calls were made about 5.30am on Tuesday. At least four properties have been damaged with roofs blown off or lifted, while one house was lifted off its piles.

Power lines are also down, while several trees have been blown over and fences destroyed.

The tornado was reported to have first hit in Nikau Valley, before making its way out to sea.

Fire and Emergency crews are working with residents to make their homes safe, including providing salvage sheets to cover their roofs.

If residents need urgent emergency assistance, they are urged to call 111 and ask for Fire and Emergency. If they do not need urgent assistance, then Fire and Emergency asks residents to contact Kāpiti Coast District Council.

