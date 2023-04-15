Crash, Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway - Wellington

Emergency services are currently attending a crash on the Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway, near Waikanae, southbound, near the Te Moana Road onramp.

The crash occurred about 6pm.

While there have not been any serious injuries, the road is currently blocked.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area.

