Crash, Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway - Wellington
Saturday, 15 April 2023, 7:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently attending a crash on the
Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway, near Waikanae, southbound,
near the Te Moana Road onramp.
The crash occurred
about 6pm.
While there have not been any serious
injuries, the road is currently blocked.
Diversions
are in place.
Motorists are asked to please avoid the
area.
