Helen Clark, Former PM & UN Administrator Joins Auckland Together Fund As Ambassador To Boost Community Recovery Efforts

Monday, 17 April 2023, 11:07 am
Press Release: Auckland Foundation

Auckland Foundation, the community foundation for the Auckland region, proudly welcomes Helen Clark ONZ SSI PC, as the ambassador for their Auckland Together Fund.

With her vast experience and influence on economic, social, environmental, and cultural issues in Aotearoa, Clark is poised to help grow the impact of the Auckland Together Fund and bolster community recovery efforts.

The Auckland Together Fund was created to support the medium and long-term recovery of communities affected by recent flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle in Tāmaki Makaurau. Tens of thousands of people across Auckland have been impacted by these weather disasters, and already vulnerable communities have been pushed further into hardship.

Many frontline organisations that are aiding in the recovery are overwhelmed and cannot keep up with the current needs of their communities across Tāmaki Makaurau.

"As a proud Aucklander, I am honored to join the Auckland Foundation as the Ambassador for their Auckland Together Fund. This is a time for Aucklanders to come together and show generosity to those impacted by the recent weather disasters," says Helen Clark.

Auckland Foundation Chair, Ian Short, says the Foundation is extremely grateful to have Helen Clark's knowledge and ambassadorship to champion the growth of this Fund and help us support those most in need.

“Amid the ongoing challenges caused by recent floods, frontline organisations are working tirelessly to support impacted communities and assess the extent of the damage. They need support.

“Families affected by the floods now face an unprecedented mental health crisis, compounded by the long-term impacts of Covid and economic challenges,” says Short.

“The floods have also made many more vulnerable to situations of family harm. In this time of urgent need, communities are seeking mental health support to provide vital care.”

The Auckland Together Fund aims to provide wraparound support and tools to help whānau and communities lift themselves up and thrive.

“Every dollar raised will make a valuable difference to our most vulnerable communities” says Short.

To donate or learn more about the Auckland Together Fund, please visit www.aucklandfoundation.org.nz/aucklandtogetherfund, or contact Tim Kay at tim@aucklandfoundation.org.nz.

Auckland Foundation is the community foundation for the Auckland region. Auckland Foundation has raised over $22M, distributed over $11M with a further $60M pledged to support Auckland communities in perpetuity.

