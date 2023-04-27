Homicide investigation launched in Manurewa, arrest made
Thursday, 27 April 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Mike Hayward, Counties Manukau
CIB:
A homicide investigation has been launched and
one person has been arrested following the death of a man in
hospital yesterday.
Police were making enquiries after
a 60-year-old man was taken to hospital from a property in
Manurewa on 17 April with serious head
injuries.
Sadly, the man died as a result of his
injuries on Wednesday 26 April and a homicide investigation
was subsequently launched.
A 48-year-old male was last
week arrested and charged with wounding with intent to
injure and is due to re-appear in the Manukau District Court
on 3 May 2023.
Police have confirmed that further
charges will be considered.
Our investigation remains
ongoing, however as the matter is now before the Court, we
are unable to provide further
comment.
