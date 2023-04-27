Homicide investigation launched in Manurewa, arrest made

Detective Inspector Mike Hayward, Counties Manukau CIB:

A homicide investigation has been launched and one person has been arrested following the death of a man in hospital yesterday.

Police were making enquiries after a 60-year-old man was taken to hospital from a property in Manurewa on 17 April with serious head injuries.

Sadly, the man died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday 26 April and a homicide investigation was subsequently launched.

A 48-year-old male was last week arrested and charged with wounding with intent to injure and is due to re-appear in the Manukau District Court on 3 May 2023.

Police have confirmed that further charges will be considered.

Our investigation remains ongoing, however as the matter is now before the Court, we are unable to provide further comment.

