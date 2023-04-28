Finalists Announced For Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award

Twenty-six artists from across New Zealand have been named as finalists for the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award, the annual competition which challenges Kiwi creatives to transform the iconic agricultural product into inspiring art.

Hosted by Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, the Award is now in its 26th year and is recognised as a celebration of true ingenuity.

The artworks are chosen via a blind-judging process which keeps entrant identities confidential from the 2023 judge, sculptor Hannah Kidd (Ngaati Toa). Based in Methven, Kidd is renowned for her large-scale constructions made of welded steel which have been exhibited around the world.

“The nature of No.8 wire lends itself to be formed from its original purpose in to an array of unique and imaginative constructs. The entries in this year’s competition have not disappointed,” says Kidd.

“Judging from images online is a good start, but I’m thoroughly looking forward to seeing the finalist works in real life.”

Chair of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, Jenni Vernon says she is delighted to see our Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award back as part of the lead up to the Fieldays in June.

“Recognising and rewarding New Zealand creativity is important. Not only is the artwork inspiring but the stories behind the completed pieces are so individual. I am really looking forward to being able to make the Chair’s choice!”

The winner of the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award will receive a cash prize of $7,000. Prizes of $1,000 and $500 are presented for the second and third place winners respectively. Further prizes are also awarded for People’s Choice and Chair’s Choice.

The sixteen finalist works will be available to view and purchase in a month-long exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries & Shop, opening this year on Friday 26 May.

The 2023 finalists for the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award are:

Dagmar Elliott

Teuila Fatupaito

Helen Fuller

Tony Gray

Jevon Howe

Asaki Kajima

John McKenzie

Jane Mortimer and Dave Sole

Heather Olesen

Susan Rhodes

Ricks Terstappen (two works)

Tira

Jeff Thomson and Bev Goodwin

Dinah and Mark Walker

Yasmin Yussofasmin

Waikato Creative Stitchers (Josina Ellis, Liz Wilson, Sue Truman, Barbara Rosenberg, Sue Lynch, Marianne Lock, Katherine Fell)

2023 competition details:

First prize: $7,000

Second prize: $1,000

Third prize: $500

Chair’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher

People’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher

Winners announced/award ceremony: Thursday 25 May 2023

Exhibition: Friday 26 May – Sunday 2 July 2023

Venue: ArtsPost, 120 Victoria Street, Hamilton. Open daily 10am – 5pm.

