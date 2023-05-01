Otago Polyfest Celebrating 30 Years

Whakarongo! Whakarongo! Whakarongo ki te tangi a te manu e karanga nei

Tui, tui, tui, tuia. Tuia i runga, tuia i raro, tuia i roto, tuia i waho.

Tuia i te here tangata

Tihei Mauriora

Tēnā koutou e ngā toitoi manawa o te motu, e ngā ihu oneone e whakapau kaha ki te whakatairanga i ngā mokopuna o te rohe me ō rātou pūmanawa ahurea.

Bula vinaka, Fakaalofa lahi atu, Halo olaketa, Ia orana, Kia orana, Mahalo, Mālō e lelei, Mauri, Namaste, Noa 'ia, Talofa, Talofa lava, Taloha ni, & Greetings.

This year, Otago Polyfest, presented by Te Mana Āhua Ake Trust, is celebrating 30 years with a dynamic programme of performance by young people from across the Otago region.

The 30th celebrations will run from Monday 11 September to Saturday 16 September. The Trust warmly invites friends, whānau, kaiako, and members of the public to save these dates, and join in the anniversary celebrations by supporting all our tamariki and rangatahi from Ōamaru to Kaitangata take the stage at the MoreFM Arena.

Further information on what to expect from the celebrations will be announced in the months to come.

Since its beginning in 1993, the Otago Polyfest has been a significant annual cultural event for Otago early learning services, schools, high schools and whānau, encouraging participation, inclusion and positive cross-cultural relationships.

Tickets for all performance sessions, which have remained at just $2 per person per session, are available to the public at the door.

Everyone is welcome – nau mai, haere mai.

