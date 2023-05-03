Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Wet Weather In Store For Northland – Drivers Urged To Take Care

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 1:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging people to drive with caution after MetService New Zealand updated the Heavy Rain Watch for Northland to an Orange Heavy Rain Warning this morning.

From noon today (Wednesday 3 May) to 3pm tomorrow (Thursday 4 May), MetService is forecasting heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations says that this weather coming on top of already wet conditions in the region could lead to more surface flooding and slips.

“We are closely monitoring the state highway network and our crews are ready to react if required to ensure the safety of road users.

“As the heavy rain is expected to continue overnight, before heading out, travelling motorists should check the Waka Kotahi travel information site Journey Planner for the latest updates on road closures.

“People needing to travel are reminded to drive to the conditions, and watch out for unexpected road hazards like surface flooding in low-lying areas, potholes, slips or fallen trees. Heavy rain can also reduce visibility” says Ms Hori-Hoult.

Drivers are urged to check road and weather conditions online before they travel. If it’s not safe, please delay your journey.

State Highway Conditions

Metservice Weather Warnings

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hollywood Writers’ Strike


Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>


 
 


Government: $56 Million For Projects Supporting Waterway Restoration And Protection

More than $56 million of funding over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be fully rolled out across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland

Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period. More>>


SAFE For Animals: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April 2023, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy

The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement that the transport support package will end in June. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 