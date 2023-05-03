More Wet Weather In Store For Northland – Drivers Urged To Take Care

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging people to drive with caution after MetService New Zealand updated the Heavy Rain Watch for Northland to an Orange Heavy Rain Warning this morning.

From noon today (Wednesday 3 May) to 3pm tomorrow (Thursday 4 May), MetService is forecasting heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations says that this weather coming on top of already wet conditions in the region could lead to more surface flooding and slips.

“We are closely monitoring the state highway network and our crews are ready to react if required to ensure the safety of road users.

“As the heavy rain is expected to continue overnight, before heading out, travelling motorists should check the Waka Kotahi travel information site Journey Planner for the latest updates on road closures.

“People needing to travel are reminded to drive to the conditions, and watch out for unexpected road hazards like surface flooding in low-lying areas, potholes, slips or fallen trees. Heavy rain can also reduce visibility” says Ms Hori-Hoult.

Drivers are urged to check road and weather conditions online before they travel. If it’s not safe, please delay your journey.

State Highway Conditions

Metservice Weather Warnings

© Scoop Media

