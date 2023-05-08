Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update - Police appeal for witnesses to New Plymouth robbery

Monday, 8 May 2023, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Drew Bennett Taranaki CIB:

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to an aggravated robbery of a retail premises on Currie Street, New Plymouth Friday 5 May and two vehicles stolen a short time before the robbery.

On Friday two men entered a retail premises on Currie Street armed with hammers and took several items of jewellery.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry to identify those responsible for the brazen daylight robbery.

Two vehicles believed to be involved in the robbery were stolen Friday morning, from the Merrilands/ Welbourn area, a 2001 Black Subaru Impreza from Lismore Street between 6 and 10 am and a 2016 Grey Subaru Impreza from Hobson Street around 11:40am.

A third vehicle, a 2004 Honda Accord, believed to be stolen was located around 9:30 am, Friday morning, at the intersection of State Highway 3 and State Highway 3A, Sentry Hill. Any link to the Aggravated Robbery has yet to be established.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw this grey 2004 Honda Accord or any young males in the area potentially walking or hitchhiking toward New Plymouth between 7 and 9:30am.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our Investigation including the vehicles stolen from Lismore, or Hobson Streets, please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number '230505/4033'.

We would like to reassure the public that this behaviour will not be tolerated. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure these offenders are located and held accountable for their actions.

