Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work To Kick Off Later This Year On Coastal Walkway From Bell Block To Waitara After $18m Funding Injection

Monday, 8 May 2023, 10:22 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Work on extending New Plymouth’s iconic Coastal Walkway to Waitara with a path created by hapū and NPDC will start at Waitara’s Otupaiia / Marine Park later this year following an $18 million dollar funding boost from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport.

In a first, it’s been fully designed with Manukorihi, Otaraua, Pukerangiora, Puketapu hapū and NPDC, and will extend the walkway to 23 kilometres long. As well as enhancing the wellbeing of residents by encouraging healthy and active lifestyles, a car free connection to help reduce emissions, it is also a chance to educate users on significant cultural and historical landscape.

The path will take in areas of significance to tangata whenua including pā and awa /rivers, a matairangi / lookout at New Plymouth Airport, boardwalks, rest areas and an estimated 96,000 native plants will be installed as part of NPDC’s Planting our Place initiative.

“The walkway extension is a very important project for our hapū,” says project Co-Chairperson and Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Pouwhakahaere, Dion Tuuta.

“The co-design approach with NPDC has enabled our hapū to share their unique stories of the whenua with the wider community. Pathways are about connection and growth and its fantastic that Waka Kotahi is supporting this important kaupapa for our region.”

Mayor of New Plymouth District Neil Holdom is keen to get the next phase of the iconic walkway started.

“One of the most exciting things about this project is the partnership with Te Atiawa and the four hapū. When people ride, skate and walk it, they will be taking in our rich history while keeping fit, mentally healthy and reducing emissions, to grow our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital,” New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

Waka Kotahi Regional Manager Sarah Downs says the funding is part of its commitment to improve safety and accessibility in the region, support walking and cycling facilities that help make our towns and cities more accessible and liveable.

The estimated cost of project sits at approximately $39m, up from around $28m approved in NPDC’s 10-year budget. The increase is driven by global financial pressures fuelled by inflation, supply chain issues and increased material costs and labour shortages, the pandemic and war on Ukraine. Waka Kotahi NZTA have increased their funding from $13.1m to $18m to support the revised project cost estimate.

The project is due to be completed towards the end of 2027 subject to contractors, logistics and weather.

  • Waitara to the intersection of Brown and Tate roads (2023 - mid 2024).
  • Bell Block to New Plymouth Airport (mid 2024 – end of 2025).
  • From intersection of Brown and Tate roads to New Plymouth Airport (end of 2025 – end of 2027).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Wilting Of The Greens


For a party that thinks global, the Greens have developed a habit of acting local, and by local I mean North Island, and by North Island I mean Auckland and thereabouts. Go back 15 years to the 2008 party list, and there were five South Island MPs in the top 15 on the Greens party list, and three in their top ten. In this year’s provisional list there is one only South Island candidate (Lan Pham) in the top ten, at number ten... More>>


 
 


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 