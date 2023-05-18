Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Engagement On Options For Future Marlborough Sounds Transport Network To Start On 20 June

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The next phase of public engagement for the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study starts on 20 June. The public will be asked for their views on an ‘emerging preferred option’ for each of the five storm-damaged areas of the Sounds. Information on other possible options will also be made available at next month’s meetings and online.

From 20 to 28 June, seven community drop-in sessions will be held in Blenheim, Picton, around the Sounds and in Nelson. There will also be an online webinar for people who live outside Marlborough or who can’t make one of the drop-in meetings. A survey will seek the public’s input, with feedback due by 11 July.

Council embarked on the study to support the case for funding safe and resilient long-term access solutions for the Sounds, both for itself and to obtain funding assistance from Waka Kotahi.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said this next phase of engagement follows eight months of technical analysis by engineering consultancy Stantec and community feedback from stakeholders and Sounds’ landowners, homeowners and businesses, garnered from a survey in February.

“Based on this analysis and feedback, Council and Stantec have identified an emerging preferred option for the five areas in the Sounds that includes building back roads and also considers improved marine access options.”

“Stakeholder and public feedback will also be sought for an alternative, climate-resilient option for each area that is a combination of short-term actions and longer-term options in case we get more major weather events.”

“The harsh reality is we need a transport system that can cope with the damaging impacts of climate change, sea level rise and earthquakes, well into the future.”

“The drop-in sessions and survey are for everyone with an interest in our Marlborough Sounds transport network to provide their views.”

“Once we have completed this second round of engagement, Waka Kotahi will be able to consider all the analysis and feedback in our business case and make their decisions, which will include how much funding they will be able to provide or request from the Government.”

“I know that Sounds residents have been living with damaged roads since mid-2021 and want clarity about what is happening in the short, medium and long term. We are getting closer to that with this second round of public discussion on the preferred and alternative options.”

“The options being presented will have high-level cost estimates that cover repairs from the August 2022 event, capital improvements and ongoing maintenance costs. What we won’t know at this stage is the funding mix between Government and Council, but as there will be a significant impact on rates, we will be asking both Sounds residents and Marlborough ratepayers as a whole what they might be willing to pay for a resilient transport network in the Sounds.”

“I encourage people to come to a drop-in session to find out more and then to provide their views through the survey.”

“Following this engagement and any decisions by Waka Kotahi, Council will re-assess its preferred options and undertake a special consultation process under the Local Government Act on those and proposed funding before making final decisions.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Government: Strong Economy Forecast To Weather The Storm


The economy is set to perform better than it did during the GFC despite the challenging global environment, with Treasury forecasting New Zealand will avoid recession. “The last few years have been challenging times for the international economy, with global inflation pressures and an economic slowdown weighing down prospects in New Zealand, and having a real impact on people’s lives,” Grant Robertson said. More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares.More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>



Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 