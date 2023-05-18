Engagement On Options For Future Marlborough Sounds Transport Network To Start On 20 June

The next phase of public engagement for the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study starts on 20 June. The public will be asked for their views on an ‘emerging preferred option’ for each of the five storm-damaged areas of the Sounds. Information on other possible options will also be made available at next month’s meetings and online.

From 20 to 28 June, seven community drop-in sessions will be held in Blenheim, Picton, around the Sounds and in Nelson. There will also be an online webinar for people who live outside Marlborough or who can’t make one of the drop-in meetings. A survey will seek the public’s input, with feedback due by 11 July.

Council embarked on the study to support the case for funding safe and resilient long-term access solutions for the Sounds, both for itself and to obtain funding assistance from Waka Kotahi.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said this next phase of engagement follows eight months of technical analysis by engineering consultancy Stantec and community feedback from stakeholders and Sounds’ landowners, homeowners and businesses, garnered from a survey in February.

“Based on this analysis and feedback, Council and Stantec have identified an emerging preferred option for the five areas in the Sounds that includes building back roads and also considers improved marine access options.”

“Stakeholder and public feedback will also be sought for an alternative, climate-resilient option for each area that is a combination of short-term actions and longer-term options in case we get more major weather events.”

“The harsh reality is we need a transport system that can cope with the damaging impacts of climate change, sea level rise and earthquakes, well into the future.”

“The drop-in sessions and survey are for everyone with an interest in our Marlborough Sounds transport network to provide their views.”

“Once we have completed this second round of engagement, Waka Kotahi will be able to consider all the analysis and feedback in our business case and make their decisions, which will include how much funding they will be able to provide or request from the Government.”

“I know that Sounds residents have been living with damaged roads since mid-2021 and want clarity about what is happening in the short, medium and long term. We are getting closer to that with this second round of public discussion on the preferred and alternative options.”

“The options being presented will have high-level cost estimates that cover repairs from the August 2022 event, capital improvements and ongoing maintenance costs. What we won’t know at this stage is the funding mix between Government and Council, but as there will be a significant impact on rates, we will be asking both Sounds residents and Marlborough ratepayers as a whole what they might be willing to pay for a resilient transport network in the Sounds.”

“I encourage people to come to a drop-in session to find out more and then to provide their views through the survey.”

“Following this engagement and any decisions by Waka Kotahi, Council will re-assess its preferred options and undertake a special consultation process under the Local Government Act on those and proposed funding before making final decisions.”

