Council And Ngāti Rangi Celebrate Historic Relationship Agreement

Ruapehu District Council and Ngāti Rangi are celebrating the signing of a Relationship Agreement establishing a framework for a cooperative and collaborative future.

Mayor Weston Kirton said the signing of the Relationship Agreement marks a new chapter between the Council and Ngāti Rangi that solidifies the joint commitment to work together for the betterment of the community.

“Council deeply appreciates the goodwill and spirit that has characterized our relationship thus far, and we firmly believe that we have laid a strong foundation for our future endeavours," he said.

“We wholeheartedly embraced the challenge presented to us in developing this Relationship Agreement and I commend everyone involved for their unwavering commitment to the process.

As we embark on this journey together, I am confident that Council and Ngāti Rangi will achieve the cooperative and collaborative future we both want,” he said.

Ngāti Rangi chairman Whetu Moataane echoed the sentiments expressed by Mayor Kirton and emphasized the importance and significance of the Relationship Agreement for both Ngāti Rangi and the Council.

” Ngāti Rangi initiated this process in September 2022 to create an ongoing co-operative relationship regarding shared areas of interest between the Parties. Our intention was to give expression to Ngāti Rangi's aspiration to pursue wellness for Ngāti Rangi, its hapū, whānau and communities” said Mr Moataane.

“We welcome the commitment made by Council to work with the Te Totarahoe to actively be involved in Council’s decision-making process on Council related functions within its own rohe with a focus on tangata whenua thriving and leading in the Ruapehu District. As mana whenua, it is our duty to serve not only our own people but also to care for all people within our rohe. I am delighted that we have reached this significant moment. Though it has taken time, our perseverance has paid off, and we have arrived at this milestone."

Pou Ārahi, Helen Leahy, recognises that the signing of the relationship agreement reflects the vision that Ngāti Rangi has set that reaches across all its work and decision-making:

“Kia mura ai te ora o Ngāti Rangi nui tonu ki tua atu i te 1,000 tau - That Ngāti Rangi continues to vibrantly exist in 1,000 years.”

Executive Manager Iwi Relationships Sonny Houpapa added that the signing of the Relationship Agreement between the Council and Ngāti Rangi was a first step toward fostering meaningful relationships and providing an opportunity to inform proper processes moving forward together.

“It is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared aspirations. It is a promise to work hand in hand, fostering a strong and prosperous community for the benefit of all.

Nāu tō rourou, nāku te rourou, ka ora ai te iwi – With your food basket and my food basket, the people will thrive”.

