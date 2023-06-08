Disaster Relief Fund Pay-outs Reach $3 Million Across Our Region

The total amount of payments distributed by the Hawke's Bay Disaster Relief Trust Fund has topped $3 million after an additional 199 applicants received payment from the fund last week.

Since 18 February, 5486 applications have been reviewed by our review panel, with payments made to 4086 successful applicants. The current round of payments has been made to individuals and community groups to cover larger costs incurred because of the flood such as cleaning, clearing, and potential rebuilding of properties impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Red Cross has granted a further $1 million to the Relief Fund on 7 June 2023 to support the continuation of the Fund giving to those in greatest need.

Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund and Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says “The mayors and I are pleased that the fund has been able to provide additional assistance to those who were most impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.”

“We are, however, noticing a number of fraudulent applications which have included online images of damage, false addresses or over inflated quotes. This is disappointing as these fraudulent applications slow down the processing of the genuine applications. We take the generosity of donators seriously and understand the responsibility to ensure honesty throughout the process,” says Ms Ormsby.

After going through the vetting process, all suspected fraudulent applications will be referred to the police for any further investigation.

