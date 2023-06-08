Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Disaster Relief Fund Pay-outs Reach $3 Million Across Our Region

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

The total amount of payments distributed by the Hawke's Bay Disaster Relief Trust Fund has topped $3 million after an additional 199 applicants received payment from the fund last week.

Since 18 February, 5486 applications have been reviewed by our review panel, with payments made to 4086 successful applicants. The current round of payments has been made to individuals and community groups to cover larger costs incurred because of the flood such as cleaning, clearing, and potential rebuilding of properties impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Red Cross has granted a further $1 million to the Relief Fund on 7 June 2023 to support the continuation of the Fund giving to those in greatest need. 

Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund and Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says “The mayors and I are pleased that the fund has been able to provide additional assistance to those who were most impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.”

“We are, however, noticing a number of fraudulent applications which have included online images of damage, false addresses or over inflated quotes. This is disappointing as these fraudulent applications slow down the processing of the genuine applications. We take the generosity of donators seriously and understand the responsibility to ensure honesty throughout the process,” says Ms Ormsby.

After going through the vetting process, all suspected fraudulent applications will be referred to the police for any further investigation.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-washing


Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing very seriously indeed. To the point where the massive Saudi investment in all kinds of professional sport may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the kingdom’s terrible human rights record.... More>>



 
 

Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience in the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences during the should inform future policies and responses. More>>


National: Another False Statement Means Wood Must Go

Revelations that Michael Wood emailed a false answer to media about his pecuniary interests shortly after becoming Transport Minister means the PM must sack him, National’s Paul Goldsmith says. More>>


Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


Government: NZ Well Placed As Economy Affects Govt Books

The Government books are reflecting a further moderation in economic activity, although NZ is well placed to face the challenges of living costs, recent extreme weather, & a subdued global economy. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 