Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Offenders Caught In Operation Spider’s Web

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 4:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Brett Calkin, Central District Prevention Manager

Central District Police targeting boy racers had great success recently as
part of an operation focusing on disrupting anti-social road user behaviour.

The operation, which took place on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June in Manawatu
and Horowhenua is being deemed a success with a string of results including
10 vehicles impounded.

Surveillance footage was obtained of the drivers doing burnouts (sustained
loss of traction) and Police have processed a significant amount of footage
from this weekend, and seized the vehicles used.

Ten out of the 12 vehicles that were witnessed driving unsafely were seized
and impounded.

There’s a noticeable increase in the number of young drivers engaging in
anti-social and dangerous driving behaviours, and the public are getting very
sick and tired of cars racing around.

"We won’t tolerate this anti-social behaviour on our roads, and we’ll
continue to target people who are intent on offending and putting themselves
and others at risk.

Police staff from across Manawatu, Tararua, Horowhenua and Whanganui
districts assisted with the operation.

Central District Police will continue to build on the operation’s success
in coming months, along with a continued focus on restraints, impairment,
cell phone distractions and speed.

Seven people will be facing charges in relation to these matters and police
expect to charge more drivers as the inquiry continues.

A car is impounded for 28 days.

For it to be released at the end of that time, the owner must pay the towing
company's towing and storage fees.

Depending on the offence committed, there may also be a fine, but the release
of the car is not dependent on the fine being paid.

Anyone that sees anti-social road user behaviour or suspicious activity
around vehicles should call Police on 111 if it’s happening now, or you can
file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, or contact us via Crime Stoppers
on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



PM Hipkins: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>



 
 

TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Today’s announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 