Offenders Caught In Operation Spider’s Web

Inspector Brett Calkin, Central District Prevention Manager

Central District Police targeting boy racers had great success recently as

part of an operation focusing on disrupting anti-social road user behaviour.

The operation, which took place on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June in Manawatu

and Horowhenua is being deemed a success with a string of results including

10 vehicles impounded.

Surveillance footage was obtained of the drivers doing burnouts (sustained

loss of traction) and Police have processed a significant amount of footage

from this weekend, and seized the vehicles used.

Ten out of the 12 vehicles that were witnessed driving unsafely were seized

and impounded.

There’s a noticeable increase in the number of young drivers engaging in

anti-social and dangerous driving behaviours, and the public are getting very

sick and tired of cars racing around.

"We won’t tolerate this anti-social behaviour on our roads, and we’ll

continue to target people who are intent on offending and putting themselves

and others at risk.

Police staff from across Manawatu, Tararua, Horowhenua and Whanganui

districts assisted with the operation.

Central District Police will continue to build on the operation’s success

in coming months, along with a continued focus on restraints, impairment,

cell phone distractions and speed.

Seven people will be facing charges in relation to these matters and police

expect to charge more drivers as the inquiry continues.

A car is impounded for 28 days.

For it to be released at the end of that time, the owner must pay the towing

company's towing and storage fees.

Depending on the offence committed, there may also be a fine, but the release

of the car is not dependent on the fine being paid.

Anyone that sees anti-social road user behaviour or suspicious activity

around vehicles should call Police on 111 if it’s happening now, or you can

file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, or contact us via Crime Stoppers

on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

