Offenders Caught In Operation Spider’s Web
Inspector Brett Calkin, Central District Prevention Manager
Central District Police targeting boy racers
had great success recently as
part of an operation focusing on disrupting anti-social road user behaviour.
The operation, which took place on Friday 9
and Saturday 10 June in Manawatu
and Horowhenua is being deemed a success with a string of results including
10 vehicles impounded.
Surveillance footage was obtained
of the drivers doing burnouts (sustained
loss of traction) and Police have processed a significant amount of footage
from this weekend, and seized the vehicles used.
Ten out of the 12 vehicles that were witnessed
driving unsafely were seized
and impounded.
There’s a noticeable increase in the
number of young drivers engaging in
anti-social and dangerous driving behaviours, and the public are getting very
sick and tired of cars racing around.
"We
won’t tolerate this anti-social behaviour on our roads,
and we’ll
continue to target people who are intent on offending and putting themselves
and others at risk.
Police staff from across Manawatu, Tararua,
Horowhenua and Whanganui
districts assisted with the operation.
Central District Police will continue to
build on the operation’s success
in coming months, along with a continued focus on restraints, impairment,
cell phone distractions and speed.
Seven people will be facing charges in relation
to these matters and police
expect to charge more drivers as the inquiry continues.
A car is impounded for 28 days.
For it to be released at the end of that time,
the owner must pay the towing
company's towing and storage fees.
Depending on the offence committed,
there may also be a fine, but the release
of the car is not dependent on the fine being paid.
Anyone that sees
anti-social road user behaviour or suspicious
activity
around vehicles should call Police on 111 if it’s happening now, or you can
file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, or contact us via Crime Stoppers
on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org