Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rescued Matuku-hūrepo Released Back To Productive Wetlands

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

A rare matuku-hūrepo/Australasian bittern was released into its wetland habitat at Lake Rotokawau, on the Poutō Peninsula of the Kaipara Harbour last Friday, following a successful rehabilitation at Auckland Zoo.

Te Ākitai Waiohua, Te Uri o Hau, DOC, and Auckland Zoo worked together to transport and release the juvenile female.

The bird was found severely emaciated and dehydrated in a residential backyard in Pukekohe, South Auckland. Under the Zoo vet team’s careful care, it gained weight from just 468 grams to a healthy weight of over 950 grams.

Te Ākitai Waiohua, one of the iwi from the area of where the bird was found, gifted the name Te Awanui relating to a body of water in Pukekohe.

Nick Turoa from the Tūpuna Maunga Authority farewelled Te Awanui with a karakia on behalf of Te Ākitai Waiohua, who handed over the role of kaitiaki of the bird to Te Uri o Hau in Northern Kaipara.

Colin French, Pou Kaitiaki of Te Uri o Hau, says “They were abundant on the entire Poutō Penisula back the day until development wiped out their habitat, wetlands and lakes.

“We are honoured to be a part of the rehabilitation of the matuku-hūrepo. The area it was released into was part of a replanting program with DOC, NRC and the local community, marae and Poutō School.”

Rotokawau is situated between a system of lakes, most of which have predator control systems put in place. With plenty of food, and a vast amount of natural resources, alongside a good population of other matuku-hūrepo, Te Uri o Hau believe this particular bird should have no problems settling in.

DOC staff attached a tracker to the bird to help to learn more about the movements and behaviours of this cryptic species.

“Matuku-hūrepo appear to travel through a greater wetland that is shared between Waikato, Auckland and Northland. Food availability and accessibility has become a growing issue for them,” says Harry Caley, wetlands bird science advisor, DOC.

“If a young bird, like this individual, starts its independent life with limited foraging success, it then struggles to find better places to find food as flying to search for new areas is expensive energy wise. It is a cascade of unfortunate events.

“We’re very hopeful that with its new-gained strength and with the support of the rich surrounds, this young female will become a successful parent in the years ahead,” says Harry.

Sadly a second matuku-hūrepo that was found within days of the first bird died on Friday.

Karen Wilson of Te Ākitai Waiohua say that the iwi recognise the significance between these birds, matuku-hūrepo, and the two maunga in Tāmaki Makaurau, Matukutūreia and Matukutūruru, known together as Ngā Matukurua.

“The birds were found close to these maunga. One of these maunga is known as ‘standing and watchful’ (Matukutūreia) and the other maunga ‘restful’ (Matukutūruru) – mimicking these two birds,” says Ms Wilson.

Auckland Zoo veterinarian Dr Adam Naylor says after six weeks of intensive care at the Zoo’s vet hospital it was incredibly rewarding to see Te Awanui released back to the wild.

“Matuku-hūrepo are an extremely cryptic, secretive, and sensitive species that typically don’t do well in human care, but a significant factor in Te Awanui’s favour was that she self-fed from day one.

“To give her the best possible chance, we created a quiet, calm environment for her and offered her live invertebrates along with dead mice, chicks, and fish – all foods that she would naturally hunt in the wild,” says Dr Naylor.

Found throughout New Zealand and parts of Australia, today there are fewer than 1000 of these ‘Nationally Critical’ birds left in Aotearoa. Habitat loss is a major driver as 90% of wetlands’ habitat has been lost, primarily due to being drained for urbanisation and agriculture.

Supporting and caring for wetlands, both freshwater or estuarine (coastal), can help matuku-hūrepo.

The public can get involved through planting and restoration, careful recreation around these areas such as limiting boats and 4WDs, predator control, and keeping pets under control.

The public can also get involved in listening surveys for matuku-hūrepo. Report all sightings or booming calls of matuku-hūrepo to the nearest DOC office.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



PM Hipkins: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>



 
 

TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Today’s announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 