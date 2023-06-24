Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Justice Is Being Done - Pike Families

Saturday, 24 June 2023, 6:33 pm
Press Release: Stand With Pike

The end of evidence gathering at Pike River Mine signals a new chapter in the fight for truth and justice, says the Pike River Family Reference Group..

Anna Osborne who lost her husband Milton in the mine says the reentry of Pike River and the subsequent investigation has returned some honour to New Zealand. “The effort that this government and now the police have put into getting back into Pike and then investigating the trove of evidence that has produced has gone a long way to putting right some of the injustices and lies Pike families have faced since that awful day in 2010.

“Justice is being done and I am confident it will end in accountability for those responsible.

Sonya Rockhouse’s son, Ben, died in the explosion and her son, Daniel, was one of two men who managed to escape after the explosion. She says that New Zealanders should be pleased that justice is being done. “There’s a lot of frankly upsetting and harmful conspiracy theories that get spread about Pike River but we family members have been at the heart of the recovery and have been keeping a close eye on the investigation.

“I can tell you first hand that justice is getting done.”

Rowdy Durbridge worked in Pike River Mine and lost his boy Dan in the explosion. For him the recovery of images from inside the mine has been haunting and informing. “The remains that have been seen are the fellas I worked with, they may even be my boy, everyone knows 29 men died in that shithole of a mine but to know they have been seen is somehow different.

“I can take some heart in the fact that what’s been seen confirms they fell where they stood and didn’t spend days trapped in there alive like some people have tried to claim.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Stand With Pike on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell:
On ACT’s Anti-Worker Crusade & Israeli Settler Violence

The ACT Party’s announcement yesterday that it aims to stop workers in the gig economy from being allowed to test in court if they deserve to be treated as employees (and thus entitled to sick leave, holiday pay, etc) is the most blatant example yet of its hostility to working people. Any wage and salary earner who votes for ACT has to be a masochist. More>>



 
 

Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More>>


Gun Control NZ: Gun Registry Launched

Recent gang-related gun violence in Auckland was fuelled by guns bought by licensed owners who did it because they thought they could get away with it. From today, all dealer sales will be recorded in the registry, ending impunity for people diverting guns to criminals. More>>


Amnesty International: New HRMI Data Highlights Harm To Māori

The ability of Māori communities to exercise self-determination is deemed to be limited. When asked to provide more context about this right, respondents mentioned "widespread discrimination" which "marginalises Māori people". More>>


Ian Powell: Rob Campbell on Māori Health Authority

Rob Campbell appears to be on an adrenaline driven burst of writing since his dismissal as Chair of Te Whatu Ora which shows no sign of diminishing. Campbell is ‘hooked’ on its dynamics and complexity along with its public good purpose. More>>


Green Party: Income Guarantee Calculator

The Green Party has launched a quick and easy tool that anyone can use to see how much of a difference the Income Guarantee will make to them and their whānau. More>>


TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Tuesday's announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 