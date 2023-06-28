Media Statement Issued By Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden And CEO – Monique Davidson 28 June 2023

In light of several recent incidents, where Council staff have been subject to assault and intimidating behaviour. Monique Davidson, Chief Executive of Horowhenua District Council alongside Mayor, Bernie Wanden have issued a joint statement voicing their concern over the unacceptable behaviour targeted towards Council staff.

“Behaviour that in any way intimidates or aims to harm Council staff, is simply unacceptable and will be treated with the highest degree of seriousness, with the appropriate authorities involved. Our staff are passionate about the work they do and the communities they serve. They are members of the community they serve. They have a right to feel safe at work. They should also feel safe to walk down the street and get lunch without being intimidated, or go about their work without fear.

I want to acknowledge the local businesses and members of our community that stepped into assist Council staff this past week. Your efforts are appreciated and have not gone unnoticed.

No further comment on the details of these events at this stage, as Police investigations are ongoing.”

