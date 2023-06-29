Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Confirms Public Consultation For Regional Coastal Plan

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

The proposed rulebook for managing activities in the coastal marine area has been approved by Waikato Regional Council for public consultation in mid-August.

The current coastal plan has been reviewed in response to issues that have emerged since it became operative almost three decades ago and to address legislative changes and national and regional policy direction.

At the June council meeting, Tracey May, Director of Science, Policy and Information, said preparing the new plan had been no easy task. “A lot has changed since the region’s coastal plan was notified in 1995, with the proposed plan needing to respond to new legislation and national policy direction.

“We’ve undertaken research to ensure the new plan is grounded in mātauranga (knowledge) and robust science. This has included a number of studies and reports, a couple of which include a natural character assessment and the identification of significant surf breaks.”

Because the plan covers the wet area of the coast from the high tide mark to 12 nautical miles out to sea, input was sought from iwi, coastal residents and users, central and local government agencies, and industry. This feedback was used to update and refine plan provisions to ensure it meets the needs of Waikato communities.

Council chair Pamela Storey said: “Our coasts are a playground for many Kiwis, as well as being vital to the region’s economy, so we know people feel quite deeply about how it’s managed.

“As representatives of our communities, councillors have been heavily involved in the development of this proposed plan over successive trienniums, but particularly in the past couple of years.

“The issues are complex and this plan recognises that it’s going to take a collective effort if we’re to do the right thing for our coastal marine area.

“I am certain our communities will have some thoughts about how we should all be able to use and enjoy our unique coasts, harbours and estuaries, and I encourage people to provide their feedback when this proposed plan opens for submissions,” Cr Storey said.

The proposed plan sets out a framework for the integrated and sustainable management of natural and physical resources by containing objectives, policies and rules to manage use and development activities within the coastal marine area – the ‘wet’ area below high-tide.

Key elements proposed in the plan include specific policies around adapting to climate change; protecting areas of significant indigenous biodiversity, natural character and historic heritage value; providing for new aquaculture areas and commercial growth; and maintaining public access and space for recreational activities.

Anyone will be able to have their say on the Proposed Waikato Regional Coastal Plan once it is publicly notified in August 2023 with the submission period anticipated to be open until mid-November 2023.

You can read more about the review by visiting waikatoregion.govt.nz/rcp-review

This council meeting was livestreamed. You can watch it at: https://www.youtube.com/live/HI1kI03oVYg

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China, University Funding, & Ukraine

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 