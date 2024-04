Māori Contributions Celebrated As Matihiko Awards Finalists Announced

Te Hapori Matihiko is proud to announce the finalists for the 2024 Matihiko Awards.

A strong, diverse lineup of Māori who are making significant contributions to te ao matihiko, digital and technology in Aotearoa and internationally will be recognised at the Awards’ ceremony in June.

Categories include Emergent Icon, Living Icon, Changemaker, Kaitiaki o te Taiao, Innovator, Rangitiratanga and many others.

“All finalists are making such a massive contribution on the local and international stage,” says Te Hapori Matihiko CEO Katie Brown.

The diverse list of sectors represented across all categories shows how broadly Māori business leaders are reaching to progress digital and technology.

“Te Ao Māori is contributing so much on the world stage, but not necessarily known by people in Aotearoa, so it’s awesome to be able to celebrate the amazing mahi so many are doing,” says Ms Brown.

“These awards aim to shine a light on the many Māori who are achieving tremendous things, contributing to our digital and tech economy and lifting up our culture.”

The 2024 Matihiko Awards will be held on Saturday 22nd June 2024 at the Due Drop Event Centre in Manukau, Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland).

2024 Matihiko Awards finalists

Living Icon:

Sir Ian Taylor, Animation Research Limited

Dr John Witehira, IDIA & PAKU

Antony Royal, Tū Ātea

Dan Te Whenua Walker, Microsoft

Emergent Icon:

Madison Henry-Ryan, Māui Studios

Vincent Egan, Māui Studios

Tiger Telford, Aurecon

Changemaker:

Tōtara

Steven Renata, Kiwa Digital

Māui Studios

Adam Miratana, Aurecon

Tipu

Amy Stevens, Slice Technologies

Kirialana Wilson, Tōnui Collab

Sara Smeath, Circlr

Kaitiaki:

Tōtara

Dr Rory Clifford, University of Canterbury Computer Science and Software Engineering

Mere Takoko, Hinemoana Halo

Mapihi Martin-Paul and Brian McAuslan, Boffa Miskell

Tipu

Haukapuanui Vercoe, Te Arawa Lakes Trust

Sara Smeath, Circlr

Cecelia Kumeroa, IHI Design Studios

Corporate Change:

Tōtara

Ernestyne Walsh, Nicholson Consulting

Riki Hollings, Spark NZ

Vincent Egan, Māui Studios

Tipu

Jeremy Hollis, Wētā FX

Te Moana Barlow Bartlett, Now NZ

Isaac Morunga, Microsoft

Pakihi:

Tōtara

Māui Studios

Kiwa Digital

Joff Rae, iSparx

Tipu

AU

ATA Limited

Marina Kere, KDM Digital

Kaupapa:

Tōtara

Moira McGarva-Ratapu, Pursuit Ltd

Henry Lawton, Te Papatipu Matihiko

Tōnui Collab

Tipu

Pera Barrett, KohaTree

Billy Poi, Ngāti Porou Oranga

Te Puna Oranga

Rangatiratanga:

Tōtara

Moka Apiti, Digital Navigators Ltd

Sarah Lee Te Huki, Fala Media

Mel Gollan, RIPA Global

Tipu

Miria Royal, Westpac

Aleisha Amohia, Catalyst IT

Damian Rangitutia, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Innovator:

Tōtara

Kahu Tuwhare, Kōrero Online

Shanon O’Connor, Tōnui Collab

Vincent Egan, Māui Studios

Tipu

Sara Smeath, Circlr

Michael Brian Puhara, kahu.code

Suede Sadler, Techtorium

Whiua ki te Ao:

Tweedie Waititi, Matewa Media

Grant Straker, Straker Group

Aaron Ward, Ask Nicely

Sara Smeath, Circlr

Circlr

Kaiāwhina:

Tōtara

James Davis-Sigley, DataHQ and Ryze

Eva Riddell, Digital Future Aotearoa

Polly Crawford, Taitech Kaiti

Tipu

Ashley Riddell, Kiwa Digital Ltd

Engie Matene, Ahau

Kirialiana Wilson, Tōnui Collab

Public Sector:

Amber Taylor, ARA Journeys

Henare Royal, Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Bruce Jepsen, Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa School

