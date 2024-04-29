Works Start On Safer, Wider, Footpath

Works started this week on improving footpaths at a high-profile Hamilton site as part of a partnership between Hamilton City Council and local company Engas Development.

A new 27-unit apartment complex is planned for the site, on the corner of Anzac Parade and Memorial Drive, and Council has taken the opportunity to work with the developers to widen the footpaths at the same time.

By doing the footpaths before the apartments are built, construction equipment can work from the development site, rather than from the road. It means the work is less disruptive and more cost effective than widening the footpaths once development is complete.

Traffic management during the first stage will mainly involve a short-term footpath closure on Memorial Drive, with alternate access provided. The next stage will involve temporarily narrowing lanes on Anzac Parade and Memorial Drive as works progress. There will be closures of Puutikitiki Street access from Anzac Parade later in the works.

The first stage – removing the existing wall– will begin in May 2024 before the new retaining wall is built. Pedestrian traffic on the new footpaths will be diverted at times for safety over the coming months.

