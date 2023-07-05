One Week Left To Have Your Say On Sounds’ Future Transport Survey

There’s only a week to go for you to have your say on the future of the Sounds’ transport network. Over 450 people have already completed the public survey, and hundreds attended public drop-in sessions held during June.

The online survey seeking the public’s feedback on the emerging preferred options and hazard adaptation pathways is open until 5:00pm on Tuesday 11 July.

Acting Mayor David Croad said it had been rewarding to see how involved the Marlborough community is in the process.

“It’s important that the project team, Council and Waka Kotahi hear from as many people as possible. Getting everyone’s views will make our business case for critical Government funding as robust as possible. If you haven’t yet completed the online survey, there is still time to do so.”

“If you have friends or whānau who have not yet given us their views, direct them to the resources on the Council website - the explanatory videos, the engagement booklets, the Zoom webinar recording and more.”

The resources are accessible from the Council website homepage or go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/roads-and-transport/marlborough-sounds-future-access-study

“We want to hear from everyone in Marlborough because ultimately all of us will have to contribute to the cost of building a sustainable transport network in the Sounds.”

“The feedback we have received so far has been honest and insightful and will be taken on board when finalising our business case later this year.”

The project team is preparing a business case that includes the public’s feedback. Council will then review and adopt the final business case before providing it to Waka Kotahi for endorsement before the end of this year.

It is likely to be 2024 before Council will consult all of Marlborough’s residents on the proposed options and costs through a special consultative process or in next year’s Long Term Plan, before making a final decision.

Waka Kotahi will then make a decision about its funding contribution. It’s hoped that construction can begin in some areas at the end of 2024.

