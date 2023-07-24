Waka Kotahi Advising Caution On Canterbury Roads As Clean-up Gets Underway

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising that everyone travelling in and around the Canterbury region take extra care over the coming days as crews continue to clear and repair roads across the region.

There is still surface flooding in parts of the region, particularly in Mid and South Canterbury.

All State Highways have now re-opened.

The Ashburton River bridge opened at 6am this morning (Monday 24 July), but motorists should still expect to encounter some surface flooding, potholes, and debris on state highways, particularly south of Ashburton on State Highway 1 and on some inland routes.

Road crews are out and about, working hard across the region, and as flood waters and river levels drop over the next few days, more staff will be out assessing the damage and planning repairs. People should expect to encounter temporary traffic management and temporary speed limits.

The forecast overnight in the high country and alpine areas is for icy winter conditions, so people should take extreme care on the roads in the coming days, particularly for overnight and early morning travel.

Please check with local councils in the region for updates on local roads, as many remain closed.

© Scoop Media

