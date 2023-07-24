Waka Kotahi Advising Caution On Canterbury Roads As Clean-up Gets Underway
Monday, 24 July 2023, 12:11 pm
Press Release: NZTA
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising that everyone
travelling in and around the Canterbury region take extra
care over the coming days as crews continue to clear and
repair roads across the region.
There is still surface
flooding in parts of the region, particularly in Mid and
South Canterbury.
All State Highways have now
re-opened.
The Ashburton River bridge opened at 6am
this morning (Monday 24 July), but motorists should still
expect to encounter some surface flooding, potholes, and
debris on state highways, particularly south of Ashburton on
State Highway 1 and on some inland routes.
Road crews
are out and about, working hard across the region, and as
flood waters and river levels drop over the next few days,
more staff will be out assessing the damage and planning
repairs. People should expect to encounter temporary traffic
management and temporary speed limits.
The forecast
overnight in the high country and alpine areas is for icy
winter conditions, so people should take extreme care on the
roads in the coming days, particularly for overnight and
early morning travel.
Please check with local councils
in the region for updates on local roads, as many remain
closed.
