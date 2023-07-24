Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waka Kotahi Advising Caution On Canterbury Roads As Clean-up Gets Underway

Monday, 24 July 2023, 12:11 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising that everyone travelling in and around the Canterbury region take extra care over the coming days as crews continue to clear and repair roads across the region.

There is still surface flooding in parts of the region, particularly in Mid and South Canterbury.

All State Highways have now re-opened.

The Ashburton River bridge opened at 6am this morning (Monday 24 July), but motorists should still expect to encounter some surface flooding, potholes, and debris on state highways, particularly south of Ashburton on State Highway 1 and on some inland routes.

Road crews are out and about, working hard across the region, and as flood waters and river levels drop over the next few days, more staff will be out assessing the damage and planning repairs. People should expect to encounter temporary traffic management and temporary speed limits.

The forecast overnight in the high country and alpine areas is for icy winter conditions, so people should take extreme care on the roads in the coming days, particularly for overnight and early morning travel.

Please check with local councils in the region for updates on local roads, as many remain closed.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Office Of The PM: Kiri Allen Resigns After Evans Bay Car Crash Arrest

Shortly after 9 PM last night Kiri Allan was involved in a car crash on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington. She was taken into custody and held in the Wellington Central Police station. She was released around 1 AM this morning. She has been charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest ...

I have spoken with her first thing this morning and advised her I do not believe she’s in a fit state to hold a Ministerial warrant. I believe it’s also untenable for a Justice Minister to be charged with criminal offending.

Kiri agrees, and she’s advised me she wishes to resign all her portfolios immediately, is heading home, and taking time to consider her future in politics. I’ve accepted that resignation. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Scam Of Sounding Tough On Law & Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Disinformation Doco Promo

On July 17 Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured various New Zealand politicians. More

Greens: James Shaw's Speech At The Green Party 2023 Campaign Launch
Thank you for being here, this Sunday morning. I want to begin by expressing my condolences for the families who lost loved ones in Thursday’s shooting. Our thoughts are with you, and with those who have been injured and are in hospital. More

Tāmata Hauhā: Stop Playing With The ETS

Leading NZ land restoration & investment company, Tāmata Hauhā, calls on Government to stop the review of the Emissions Trading Scheme, saying it’s significantly undermining confidence in the role forestry has in fighting our climate emergency. More


NZ First: 'Let’s Take Back Our Country'

Ladies and Gentlemen. Thank you for being here, at New Zealand First’s campaign launch. 81 days before Election Day, 69 days before Early Voting begins and 64 days before Overseas Voting starts, we meet here on a mission to save our country. More

PSA: Nurse Maude Home Care & Support Workers Rally For Fair Pay

Nurse Maude home support workers and PSA members are attending rallies in Porirua, Nelson, & Christchurch today to push for fair pay & better working conditions which are not only putting them under huge strain, but also making it challenging to support clients well. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 