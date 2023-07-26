Calling Creatives – Need Funding Towards An Idea?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 11:55 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

If You’ve Got A Great Idea For A Community Event And It Needs A Bit Of Financial Help – Council’s Creative Communities Funding Scheme May Be Able To Help.

Every Year There Are Two Opportunities To Apply, In August And February.

This Year Only There’s Also An Additional Special Festival Fund To Distribute As Well.

The First Round Of Funding For This Financial Year Is Underway And All Applications Need To Be In By 5pm, Friday 26 August 2023.

It’s A Small But Useful Fund For Those Who Need A Bit Of A Financial Lift That Could Make A Difference Between An Art Project Going Ahead Or Stopping In Its Tracks.

Gisborne Pottery Group President Raewyn Ellmers Says The Money They Got From The Grant Last Year Gave The Pottery Group A Real Boost.

Last Year The Pottery Group Enjoyed A “revival” With The Busiest Year They’d Ever Had And Membership More Than Doubled.

“We Were Able To Bring In Out-of-town Potters And Hold Workshops Attended By Around 150 In The Community. Sometimes It Is Difficult, And Expensive To Travel Out Of Gisborne, So This Grant Made It Possible For Us To Bring The Experts Here.

“Thank You To Creative Communities NZ.”

Council Cultural Activities Manager Pene Walsh Says The Fund Is Perfect For Those People Who Wouldn’t Necessarily Apply To Creative NZ But Still Need A Leg-up Nonetheless.

Twice A Year She And Four Others Go Through The Applications For The Creative Communities Funding, Which Has $42,000 Available Each Year To Distribute In Grants.

“It’s A Very Small Putea For The Whole Community. Sometimes We’re Not Able To Help With The Whole Amount But Even A Contribution Can Help Get These Events Off The Ground.”

Grants Are Usually Under $2000.

Ms Walsh Says She Admires Those Who Apply As There Is A Bit Of Effort Involved.

You Never Know What You’re Going To Get, She Says When The Applications Are Opened.

Ms Walsh Is One Of Five People On The Committee Who Decide How To Spread The Grants Around The Community.

Past Recipients Of The Fund Include The Heavy Metal Whanau Event Smashfest, Country Music Awards, The Shepherdess Muster, Mangatu Maori Women Welfare League, Gisborne Printmakers, Choral Societies, Kohanga Reo Movement’s 40th Anniversary, Live Theatre And The Gisborne Pottery Group.

The Scheme Supports And Encourages Local Arts Activities And Is A Partnership Between GDC And Creative NZ. Every Year CNZ Provides Money To Councils To Assist Small Projects That Meet These Criteria:

Broad Community Involvement - The Project Creates Opportunities For Local Communities To Engage With And Take Part In Arts Activities.

Diversity - The Project Supports The Diverse Arts And Cultural Traditions Of Local Communities, Enriching And Promoting Their Uniqueness And Cultural Diversity.

Young People - The Project Enables And Encourages Young People (under 18 Years) To Engage With And Actively Participate In The Arts.

The Creative Communities Festival Fund Is An Added One-off Boost To Support Established Festivals That Have Been Impacted By COVID-19 In The Last 5 Years. A Festival (for The Purpose Of This Fund) Involves An Integrated Programme Of Events And Activities Featuring At Least One Art Form That Takes Place Within A Defined Area Or Region Over A Designated Period. To Be Eligible The Festival Must Meet The Same Criteria As The Regular Funding But Also To Have Been Run At Least Once Before In The Last 5 Years And Be Delivered By The End Of June 2024.

To Find More Information On Both Funds Please Check Out The Council’s Website.

ARTIST AT WORK: Anapera Graham Received Funding From The Creative Communities Putea To Transform A Length Of Concrete Toilet Blocks On Nelson Road Into A Bright, Beautiful And Engaging Part Of Our Community. Anapera Is A Teacher And An Artist Who Has Been Painting Through The Rain Under A Little Roof To Ensure This Mural Gets Finished Over The Next Few Weeks.

Anapera Says Her Design Expresses How The Kumara Come To Te Tairāwhiti On The Manu Of Ruakapanga.

“It Also Talks About How The Hue Came To This Very Area, Brought By The Tīpuna Maia. It Talks About The First Three Hue That Were Brought By Maia; Puhikaimoana, Puhikaiwananga, And Puhikaiti. The Koiri Is Used To Represent The Growth Of The Hue In This Area, Not Only Physically But Also Representative Of The Importance Of Our Area And History Of Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki,” She Says.

