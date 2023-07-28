Next Gen Volunteers Take Training To The Top Level

A simulated emergency response saw multiple victims being rescued from Hanmer Springs Forest this month, with first responders from a range of agencies attending to the “injured”.

A Civil Defence rescue gets underway with injured victims needing to be stretchered to safety

On hand were 16 young people from around Hurunui District, who were getting an insight into being a volunteer with an emergency service through a Youth in Emergency Services (YES) Camp, held over the second week of the July holidays.

Hurunui District Council Youth Development Officer Jo Sherwood said that over five days, youth were exposed to a range of emergency scenarios involving Police, St John, Red Cross, LandSAR, Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) and Civil Defence.

“At the end of the week, all the agencies came together to deliver an exercise that put everything our young people had learnt during the week to the test,” Sherwood said.

Participants ended the week’s training by choosing an emergency service to volunteer with for three months.

Izzy Baille of Home Schools Hanmer said she had chosen to volunteer with FENZ, with a particular interest in fire safety in the built environment.

“I found the week super interesting and really enjoyed being a part of it. It was really all good. The blindfolded playground obstacle course really showed how easy it was to get disoriented,” Izzy said.

Grace Leen of Rangiora High School agreed she would “definitely” do it again.

“Overall, I learnt more about teamwork and the different roles needed within emergency services and how to get a big task done as quickly as possible to save lives.”

Grace said she had chosen to volunteer with the Amberley Volunteer Fire Brigade.

FENZ group manager for Hurunui and Kaikoura Colin Russell said it was heartwarming to see the next generation of volunteers coming through.

“We depend on our volunteers to support our local communities, so we’re very supportive of programmes that encourage volunteers, now and in future – it’s a bit of future proofing for volunteers. The young adults involved this week showed a great deal of enthusiasm, commitment, and keenness to support their communities. They gave up a week of their holidays to experience all sectors of volunteering.”

Hurunui District Council Emergency Management Officer Allan Grigg said it had been a “fantastic” week, with impressive leadership displayed by Hurunui’s young people. “It was rewarding to see such a great willingness to engage and assess situations, make decisions and lead teams,” Grigg said.

Grigg said the youngsters had to respond to a multi-agency event at the end of the week’s training that included a simulated motor vehicle crash, with a van full of people needing assistance; a simulated search for a missing person; and a simulated fire rescue.

YES Camp was previously run as a national, funded programme but was paused when funding ended for Hurunui and the programme was impacted by events including the Hurunui Kaikoura earthquake, Port Hills Fire, staff secondment and Covid.



“Hurunui Youth Council asked us to bring YES Camp back for 2023, with Youth Councillor Sam Bush strongly advocating for it, and it’s been a huge success,” Sherwood said. "Youth Council Chair Millie-Jane McIlraith gave up her week to cook for her peers and Youth Councillor Will Munsey spent five hours in the bush one cold evening to be rescued in the LandSAR scenario."

YES Camp 2023 was made possible with funding from The Rātā Foundation and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), the contribution of staff and volunteers from Police, FENZ, St John, Red Cross and LandSAR, Mayor Marie Black and Hurunui District Councillor Tom Davies, and support from Hanmer Springs Forest Camp, Satisfy Food Rescue, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa, Hanmer 4Square and Hanmer Fish and Chips.

