Update From The Mayor On Category 3 Buyout Negotiations
Monday, 31 July 2023, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says negotiations for a cost
sharing agreement for voluntary buying outs of high-risk
(Category 3) residential properties in the region are
progressing, and he is optimistic the two parties will reach
a resolution soon.
“Auckland, like every other
region, will require significant support from central
government to be able to afford the cost of the proposed
property buyouts, and longer-term investment to improve the
city’s resilience to these events.
“Affordability
and cost control will be key, and decisions on the scope and
speed of the fix up will depend on the extent of government
support.
“We understand people want clarity on this
as soon as possible. We are working as fast as we can, but
it is complex work and we owe it to all ratepayers to
proceed carefully,” Mayor Brown
said.
