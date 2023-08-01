Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Chorus Art Programme Is Back In Horowhenua

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Chorus has an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents with the return of its Cabinet Art Programme in partnership with Horowhenua District Council.

Council facilitates this process each year and calls for artists to submit their submissions to paint the selected Chorus cabinets.

Five cabinets have been chosen for beautification and artists are encouraged to get their designs in before submissions close on Wednesday 30 August 2023. This year's selections are in Foxton, Levin, Hōkio Beach and Manakau.

The project has been very successful in the past, so Chorus has partnered with Council again this year to extend its reach further.

Horowhenua District Council's Mayor Bernie Wanden says, "This programme is a fantastic opportunity for our community. Not only do we get new artwork in our streets, but it gives our local artists a chance to showcase their artistic talents and promote their work."

Chorus Community Relations Manager Jo Seddon says, "We are thrilled to be working with Council again to bring more art to the streetscape. We have seen some outstanding murals from the district and are looking forward to seeing what local artists come up this time."

"These cabinets become works of art in the street, often telling stories about the communities in which they are located and helping to discourage tagging," adds Seddon.

Submissions are open until Wednesday 30 August, and each cabinet's winning design will be chosen from the entries received.

Council will work with Chorus to decide on the successful artists. Chorus will have final approval of the design and may request modifications. Depending on the size of the cabinets, artists will be paid between $400 and $1,500 for their work.

To learn more about the criteria and to submit your application, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/ChorusCabinets

To view nationwide murals, visit, www.chorus.co.nz/blog/topic/chorus-in-the-community
 

